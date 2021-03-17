Three generations make winning team in livestock shows

Hayley was so successful at competitions and showmanship with her lambs that she paid for a lot of her college tuition with scholarship money. Now, the mother helps her daughter prepare lambs for shows.

“We call my husband, Ed, the driver and the loader,” laughed the grandmother. “He also has a good eye for selecting lambs to purchase for the farm. He’s a master at picking out really good stock.”

Kylie and her family work with the lambs every day in order to achieve good results at the shows.

“We exercise the lambs at intervals once they get enough fat coverage,” said Hayley. “They’re almost like body builders.”

Kylie is at the barn bright and early at 7 most mornings to help her family feed the lambs, just before she has to leave for school.

“I look forward to coming home to work my nine lambs,” said the youth, who confessed she thinks about them during her school day. “Each of my lambs has a unique personality. They like to learn.”

In the evenings, the family comes back together to feed and exercise the lambs to ensure the sheep are getting the proper exercise.

Every little task is important for the show sheep.