Three generations make winning team in livestock shows

ABINGDON, Va. — It’s plain to see that 10-year-old Kylie Blevins is following in her family’s footsteps.
The fourth grade student at Abingdon Elementary is a member of the Washington County 4-H, the same organization her mother Hayley Blevins participated in as a youth.
And success in the show ring is another similarity for the mother-and-daughter team.
Just like her mother, Kylie is turning judges’ heads when it comes to showing market lambs and commercial ewe lambs on state and national levels, allowing her to meet people with similar interests throughout the country.
Kylie recently was awarded second place in the State Fair of Virginia Youth Scholarship Program, receiving $1,620, which will be escrowed for college.
She is among 15 youth who placed for their exhibitions of beef, cattle, sheep, meat goats and swine in the 2020 state fair held in Doswell, Virginia, earlier this month.
A total of $23,000 in scholarships was given to the winning youth who participated this year. The fair has awarded 1,500 scholarships since 2013 and has given more than $570,000 in support of education for kids and teenagers who participate.
Because of COVID restrictions, a modified youth livestock show was held in place of the traditional 4-H and FFA youth livestock programs.
Participants were judged on their performances in the show ring, as well as leadership, community service activities and written essays.
As a first-time fair exhibitor, Kylie earned one of her biggest accomplishments at the State Fair of Virginia in 2019 when she exhibited the Grand Champion Market Lamb and won Junior Showmanship.
In October 2020, Kylie was awarded Premier Exhibitor in the Junior Sheep Show at the State Fair of Virginia, another huge accomplishment for her.
“Kylie is amazing,” said Crystal Peek, Washington County Extension Agent, 4-H. “She’s so young to have so many accolades under her belt, which shows tremendous ambition. Kylie is smart, hard-working and so kind to others.”
Kylie’s advice to other students is to “always keep trying, and never give up.”
A lot of hard work is the secret to success, said her mother.
The Blevins family has been raising and showing lambs for decades. “It’s a family sport,” said Kylie’s grandmother, Natalie Blevins.
“Each of us has a specialty, and together we make it work.”
Natalie said she is the dietician in the family. She helps Kylie put together their feed rations and develops exercise plans for the lambs.
Hayley was so successful at competitions and showmanship with her lambs that she paid for a lot of her college tuition with scholarship money. Now, the mother helps her daughter prepare lambs for shows.
“We call my husband, Ed, the driver and the loader,” laughed the grandmother. “He also has a good eye for selecting lambs to purchase for the farm. He’s a master at picking out really good stock.”
Kylie and her family work with the lambs every day in order to achieve good results at the shows.
“We exercise the lambs at intervals once they get enough fat coverage,” said Hayley. “They’re almost like body builders.”
Kylie is at the barn bright and early at 7 most mornings to help her family feed the lambs, just before she has to leave for school.
“I look forward to coming home to work my nine lambs,” said the youth, who confessed she thinks about them during her school day. “Each of my lambs has a unique personality. They like to learn.”
In the evenings, the family comes back together to feed and exercise the lambs to ensure the sheep are getting the proper exercise.
Every little task is important for the show sheep.
“We rinse the legs of the lambs, which promotes hair growth,” said the mother. “You want to have as much hair growth on the legs as possible when show time comes around.”
The grandmother said she is delighted Kylie enjoys showing sheep as much as the family has throughout the years. “I think it helps young people to develop character and integrity.”
Kylie believes showing sheep has helped her gain more patience and confidence.
When Kylie is not working with her livestock and other 4-H projects, she enjoys playing Upward Bound Basketball and going to the gym. She is hopeful that basketball will resume this fall after COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.
She’s also a member of the Wythe County Livestock Club, where she is actively involved in livestock judging and livestock skill-a-thons.
Carolyn R. Wilson is a freelance writer in Glade Spring, Virginia. Contact her at news@washconews.com.