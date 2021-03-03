Wandering Around Washington: The courthouse needs more room. Is it crazy to just put the Dooley House beside it?

So, it seems like we have two plotlines going in town right now. And both are concerning town leaders.

But when I mentioned the idea of tearing down the Dooley House and making it part of the Washington County Courthouse, I had people laughing at me.

First of all, folks are telling me that the bricks could crumble. You can’t quite mix old bricks from the Dooley House with the new bricks that you would need to actually rebuild the courthouse.

So what if you just take down the Dooley House and take down the Elliot Building and take them both down to a spare piece of property?

Then we could dub it “Abingdon’s Leftovers: Progress Park.”

That suggestion got some more folks laughing.

But County Administrator Jason Berry did tell me that nobody is coming up and saying that they want to save the Elliot Building.

As for the future of both, the church leaders have appeared adamant about needing to move the old Dooley House off of the property.

Same goes for the Elliot Building.

County leaders want it gone, so they can build something bigger and better.