Wandering Around Washington: The courthouse needs more room. Is it crazy to just put the Dooley House beside it?

So I’m not supposed to tell you this yet. But I’m gonna tell it to you anyway.
There are some folks in town talking about moving the Hiram Dooley House from its location at the Sinking Spring Presbyterian Church.
I cannot tell you the details.
But, actually, people have been talking about this for a couple of weeks anyways.
So maybe I’m not really letting out secrets.
At any rate, there is some talk about moving that house on Pecan Street to someplace else, off the church property.
There are several folks in town that want to save the house.
It was built even before the railroad showed up in 1856 in Abingdon.
The house dates to the 1840s — or maybe even before, according to the Historical Society of Washington County, Virginia.
On a recent round of stories, I was talking to folks all over Abingdon about what was going to happen to the Washington County Courthouse.
Betsy White. Byrum Geisler. Jimmy Morani. Derek Webb. Emmitt Yeary.
All are rock star names in Abingdon these days.
We talked about the Elliot Building. That was built in 1949. It’s roughly a century younger than the Dooley house.
So, it seems like we have two plotlines going in town right now. And both are concerning town leaders.
But when I mentioned the idea of tearing down the Dooley House and making it part of the Washington County Courthouse, I had people laughing at me.
First of all, folks are telling me that the bricks could crumble. You can’t quite mix old bricks from the Dooley House with the new bricks that you would need to actually rebuild the courthouse.
So what if you just take down the Dooley House and take down the Elliot Building and take them both down to a spare piece of property?
Then we could dub it “Abingdon’s Leftovers: Progress Park.”
That suggestion got some more folks laughing.
But County Administrator Jason Berry did tell me that nobody is coming up and saying that they want to save the Elliot Building.
As for the future of both, the church leaders have appeared adamant about needing to move the old Dooley House off of the property.
Same goes for the Elliot Building.
County leaders want it gone, so they can build something bigger and better.
Watch these plotlines unfold, folks.