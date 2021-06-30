Summer school assigns students real-world projects to enhance learning

ABINGDON, Va. — Summer school at E.B. Stanley Middle School is nothing like what 11-year-old Lilly Woods expected it would be.
The rising seventh grade student thought she’d spend her days doing paperwork and “having [her] head stuck in a computer.”
Instead Lilly and 39 other students at the school have spent the past three weeks exploring and solving real-world challenges.
This year, the middle school experimented with something called project-based learning, a teaching method that encourages students to learn by getting involved in meaningful projects.
Michelle Knight, an eighth grade science teacher at the school, along with Andrew Francisco, a seventh grade civics teacher, headed up the summer school experience.
“I feel so passionate about project-based learning,” said Knight, who is one of several teachers in the county who has received off-campus training for the dynamic classroom approach.
Knight, who has taught for 17 years, said she sometimes struggles with keeping students engaged. “This generation of students needs to be stimulated in a different way, and I felt frustrated as a teacher until I went through the training,” said Knight.
Francisco, who is the administrator for summer school, said he believes the teaching method is the future for learning.
“Attendance has been great, and the kids have worked so hard. You can see that ownership and pride that you don’t always get to see with a typical lesson in the classroom,” said Knight.
Assistant principal Rebecca Austin said the project has been fabulous for the students.
“The students have had a blast,” she said. “This experience has taught all of them that learning can be fun. When you change it up and make it hands-on and engaging, learning is fun.”
Thirteen-year-old Rylei Felty, a rising ninth grade student, also thought summer school would be like a traditional classroom. “It’s been cool. I’ve learned about leadership skills, public speaking and creating a budget.”
Haley Hess, 12, is a rising seventh grade student who was a virtual student during the 2020-21 school year. This summer was the first time Haley had stepped into the middle school as a student. “It was really cool to be here before the school year begins,” she said.
A job well done
The assigned project for the students, brainstormed by sixth grade math teacher Joy Dixon, was right up their alley.
The students in grades six, seven and eight were given the task of redoing the school’s playground, a blacktop area that was desperately in need of repairs and a new design.
“The area had a faded four-square game [court], tons of cracks in the asphalt and grass growing in the cracks,” said Knight.
Before the students were put to work redesigning the playground, the school’s maintenance crew filled in cracks and applied sealer to the surface.
“It gave the students a blank canvas for their project,” she said.
Divided into groups, the students worked on a design for the playground, conducted research, shopped for comparisons, took measurements, learned about ratios and figured out how to budget for the project.
The students worked on public speaking skills in preparation for delivering their project ideas to Brian Ratliff, superintendent of Washington County Public Schools, and board members for the schools.
“They also developed skills by reading about other students who do good things for the community,” said Knight.
Eight groups of students made their own floor designs, developed scale drawings, created budgets and developed a summary of the project as their final statements.
“Team 8,” composed of eighth grade students, won the contest for best design. The students incorporated two basketball goals that were already on the site with a newly painted four-square court and painted a pit for playing the game gaga.
“They were the only group that incorporated flowers around the steps that lead to the playground area,” said Knight. In addition, they painted checkerboard designs on two picnic tables for students who want more relaxed socialization. They implemented a start and finish fitness line for center-based students who have limitations that prevent them from being in regular classrooms.
Finally, the students painted a large “Falcon Pride” on the asphalt to represent their school pride.
The winning group got to look at the work prepared by the other groups and incorporate some of their ideas.
“The project was the driver for all standards of learning that should be covered during a summer school session,” said Knight.
“Summer school has flown by. We’ve enjoyed project-based learning and seeing the kids flourish.
“I have a feeling we’ll be using this method of learning again.”
Carolyn R. Wilson is a freelance writer in Glade Spring, Virginia. Contact her at news@washconews.com.