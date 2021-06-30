Summer school assigns students real-world projects to enhance learning

“Attendance has been great, and the kids have worked so hard. You can see that ownership and pride that you don’t always get to see with a typical lesson in the classroom,” said Knight.

Assistant principal Rebecca Austin said the project has been fabulous for the students.

“The students have had a blast,” she said. “This experience has taught all of them that learning can be fun. When you change it up and make it hands-on and engaging, learning is fun.”

Thirteen-year-old Rylei Felty, a rising ninth grade student, also thought summer school would be like a traditional classroom. “It’s been cool. I’ve learned about leadership skills, public speaking and creating a budget.”

Haley Hess, 12, is a rising seventh grade student who was a virtual student during the 2020-21 school year. This summer was the first time Haley had stepped into the middle school as a student. “It was really cool to be here before the school year begins,” she said.

A job well done

The assigned project for the students, brainstormed by sixth grade math teacher Joy Dixon, was right up their alley.