Wythe supervisors to hold budget public hearing Tuesday

A broadband study has been completed and the county is reviewing response to its request for proposals to partner with a private provider to operate a countywide fixed wireless broadband service, he said. In addition, the board will be applying for funding for the Barrett Mill water project which would provide water service to residents of Barrett Mill Road. In addition, the county will be completing a comprehensive water and wastewater study to develop a framework for future projects. The county anticipates using the funds received from the American Rescue Plan Act to assist with these projects.

Regarding ARPA funds, county officials, like town officials, are reviewing the guidelines for how the money can be used.

Bear said that based on what they have learned, there is a caveat to use the funds to replace lost revenues; he is not certain it can be used to replenish reserves.

“However, the lost revenue component is beneficial for counties and towns. For example, Wythe County, Wytheville, and Rural Retreat can document the difference between meals and/or lodging tax from pre-covid periods. The ARPA funds could be used to offset that difference,” Bear said.

The ARPA funds must be committed by 2024 and fully spent by 2026.