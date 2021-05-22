Wythe supervisors to hold budget public hearing Tuesday

County supervisors will conduct a public hearing Tuesday at 6 p.m. to hear comment on the proposed county budget, which includes the School Board budget, for fiscal year 2021-2022. The budget doesn’t include any tax increases. The hearing will be held in the board room of the Administration Building, 340 South Sixth St.
Overall, the proposed $85,456,195 budget is nearly $3 million less than the current budget of $88,335,783. The budget provides a 5 percent raise for county, school and constitutional employees.
The budget proposes using $1.4 million from reserves to balance the budget.
“With operational savings from current fiscal year, including over $800,000 in debt payments not required this year with the refinancing last fall of over $27 million, the Board feels like the reserve funds can be used to balance next year’s budget,” County Administrator Stephen Bear said in an email.
The county receives most of its local income from real estate and personal property taxes in December and spends down until revenues pick up again around October/November. Bear said that the reserve balance, based on the low point of that cycle, is about $31 million.
In the budget, some of the biggest reductions take place in the areas of public safety and capital improvements.
Public safety expenditures are down nearly 17 percent, from $10,318,088 this current year to $8,575,383 for the next fiscal year. Officials said the extra money for this year was covid relief funds.
Capital improvements are down nearly 39 percent, from $4,751,500 to $2,929,000. Upcoming capital improvement cost include $1 million for fire trucks for the Speedwell Volunteer Fire Department and Ivanhoe Fire Department, $250,000 for construction of two additional bays for Lead Mines Rescue Squad and renovation of office and staffing quarters; $350,000 for funding for proposed Barren Springs Community Center; $750,000 for construction of addition to County Office Building which will include relocation space for the Wythe County Treasurer and Commissioner of the Revenue; and $300,000 for courthouse repairs, renovations and safety improvements. These improvements include roof repairs and renovation for improved flow of prisoners from Sheriff’s Office to the courts.
According to Bear, the county expects to see a 1-2% growth in revenue from real estate, personal property, and machinery and tools receipts based on new construction, upgraded vehicles, and industrial investments.
“Some of our larger increases in our operational budget include an additional $400,000 from $1,700,000 to $2,100,000 for anticipated prison costs,” Bear said in an email. “This is due to higher number of prisoners at the New River Valley Regional Jail, as well as costs for juvenile detention.”
Bear said that two areas of interest for the board in the upcoming year are broadband improvements and extending water service to additional areas of the county.
A broadband study has been completed and the county is reviewing response to its request for proposals to partner with a private provider to operate a countywide fixed wireless broadband service, he said. In addition, the board will be applying for funding for the Barrett Mill water project which would provide water service to residents of Barrett Mill Road. In addition, the county will be completing a comprehensive water and wastewater study to develop a framework for future projects. The county anticipates using the funds received from the American Rescue Plan Act to assist with these projects.
Regarding ARPA funds, county officials, like town officials, are reviewing the guidelines for how the money can be used.
Bear said that based on what they have learned, there is a caveat to use the funds to replace lost revenues; he is not certain it can be used to replenish reserves.
“However, the lost revenue component is beneficial for counties and towns. For example, Wythe County, Wytheville, and Rural Retreat can document the difference between meals and/or lodging tax from pre-covid periods. The ARPA funds could be used to offset that difference,” Bear said.
The ARPA funds must be committed by 2024 and fully spent by 2026.
Bear said that one goal is to use the money for infrastructure improvements, primarily broadband, water, and wastewater.
“Two of our board’s goals have been broadband and water expansion and we are excited about the opportunity these funds provide,” Bear said.
Regarding the school budget, the budget proposes $13.5 million in local operational funding. The school system had requested $13.6 million
In all, the school budget is approximately $50.3 million, which includes local funds from the Board of Supervisors, state funds, federal funds, sales tax money, cafeteria collections, local funds for debt service (about $3.2 million) and miscellaneous income.
To reach reporter Millie Rothrock, call 276-228-6611, ext. 35, or email mrothrock@wythenews.com.