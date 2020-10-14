 Skip to main content
Multiple agencies help man in crisis on bridge in Abingdon
Multiple agencies help man in crisis on bridge in Abingdon

  Updated
ABINGDON, Va. — Multiple Southwest Virginia agencies helped a man who was in crisis and sitting on the edge of bridge get treatment last Monday morning, a post on the Abingdon Police Department’s Facebook page states.

At 9:39 a.m. Abingdon Police officers were dispatched to the Cummings Street Bridge because a man was reported to be sitting on the edge of the bridge. The post states the man appeared to be upset and asked to speak to a counselor.

Negotiations ensued involving the Abingdon Police Department, Highlands Community Services, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the Washington County Life Saving Crew. These negotiations went on for 90 minutes, but the man eventually agreed to leave the area for treatment, the post states.

