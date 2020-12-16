Blackjewel plans to liquidate assets bankruptcy, accuses CEO of fraud

The bankrupt Blackjewel coal company — which left hundreds of miners in Southwest Virginia without pay in 2019 — is being liquidated and is accusing its former CEO of conducting fraudulent transactions.

Ned Pillersdorf, who represents the company’s former miners, said adversary action filed this week reads like a “criminal indictment.” He said former CEO Jeff Hoops, who resigned from the company after it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in July 2019, “basically emptied its assets.”

Adversary action could lead to recouped funds for Blackjewel, which could in return be used to benefit miners who lost their jobs from the coal company’s bankruptcy, Pillersdorf said Friday.

It’s not known whether liquidation will be able to cover a lawsuit filed by the miners who sued over a lack of layoff notice under the WARN Act. The act requires companies to give employees advanced notices of layoffs.

A hearing for Blackjewel is set for Dec. 17 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of West Virginia.