WCPS provides Covid update link

“We feel it is important to share this information with our families, as information like this will help our families make decisions that they feel are best for their children,” Jefferies said in an email. “We want them to know where and when new cases arise, and provide them with data they can refer to consistently.”

The school system cannot and will not share names of students or staff members who have contracted the virus, he added.

Dr. Karen Shelton, director of the Mt. Rogers Health District, said VDH has been working closely with the school system since before students returned to the classroom last week. In addition to the WCPS link, the state is preparing to launch a site for tracking all K-12 schools across the commonwealth, she said.

The information packet also contains sample letters that will be sent home to families in case of a positive COVID-19 case involving a staff member or a student or a suspected case. Jefferies said the school system has the packets to families twice, once on Oct. 1 and again on Oct. 11.