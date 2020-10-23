WCPS provides Covid update link

As students ease back into attending classes in person, the No. 1 goal of educators is to keep students and staff members safe from the coronavirus.
Keeping the lines of communication open, the school system recently sent home a packet outlining the transition plan for the schools. Among the information in the packet is an online link where the public can go to find out about virus cases within the school system.
The information includes the number of current cases reported among staff and students and at what school the cases were reported. There is also information about the total number of cases for students and staff.
On Tuesday, there was one current case involving a student at Rural Retreat High School. In total, there have been 28 cases involving children, ages 5-18, in Wythe County since June.
In addition, current cases among staff members include one staff member at Spiller Elementary, one staff member at Rural Retreat High School and two staff members at Rural Retreat Elementary School. The total number of cases involving staff members since June is 13 cases.
Wythe County School Superintendent Scott Jefferies said that once school officials receive official notification from the Virginia Department of Health about a positive case involving a staff member or a student, they post the tally on the website.
“We feel it is important to share this information with our families, as information like this will help our families make decisions that they feel are best for their children,” Jefferies said in an email. “We want them to know where and when new cases arise, and provide them with data they can refer to consistently.”
The school system cannot and will not share names of students or staff members who have contracted the virus, he added.
Dr. Karen Shelton, director of the Mt. Rogers Health District, said VDH has been working closely with the school system since before students returned to the classroom last week. In addition to the WCPS link, the state is preparing to launch a site for tracking all K-12 schools across the commonwealth, she said.
The information packet also contains sample letters that will be sent home to families in case of a positive COVID-19 case involving a staff member or a student or a suspected case. Jefferies said the school system has the packets to families twice, once on Oct. 1 and again on Oct. 11.
Information about current COVID cases in the school system, visit online at https://docs.google.com/document/d/e/2PACX-1vQl9LBRKywlIxeQM-Nwsh5ctg2HCdSZmSji-gO2LzPv6xu_Itg69f_ffa1I1iE0i_pxWS409HGU3sLJ/pub
