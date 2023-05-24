The Marion Police Department has partnered with a technology start-up company to roll out a first-of-its-kind software to help streamline communication between police and victims of crime.

Designed to bring a more victim-oriented approach to law enforcement, the NECX app provides an interface where both crime victims and law enforcement can communicate and access case information in real time.

“Right now, there’s always a lot of missed phone calls, voicemails and in-person visits,” said Marion Police Chief John Clair. “Police officers are working certain shifts, they have certain days off, so it’s kind of hard to bring that timing together.”

On the app, crime victims can access the basic report and other case information—something victims frequently request—and keep in contact with the investigating officer, as well as gain access to a collection of local victim services. Additionally, the app also provides a translator service.

“Imagine right now, if you’re the victim of a crime, there are lots of resources available to you,” Clair said. “But, it takes some effort to figure out what they are, to make some phone calls, to find the websites to assemble the possibilities.”

Clair believes the app could prove valuable in communicating with victims of crime who are students or tourists, who have language barriers or who just prefer to communicate through technology.

As an example of how the new technology could enhance the process for crime victims, Clair pointed to an incident in which a Marion college student was recently involved in a relationship dispute.

“Balancing this college student’s workload and class schedule and trying to communicate with her effectively was very difficult,” the chief said. “This would be perfect for a victim like that, because in her own time and in her own space, she would be able to access those victim services and be able to communicate with us.”

At a Monday evening launch reception, Clair posed other scenarios in which the software could prove helpful to an investigation.

“Imagine you’re the victim of domestic violence and you’re in a situation where the officer can get enough information to make an arrest, but you don’t really have the space or the safety to tell us what’s going on,” he said. “This can enable that. Imagine you’re in a community with diverse language needs. You can get enough information to get the process started, but you can’t really communicate well. This will enable that.”

At the reception, NECX Founder Arastalis Choudhury said he and his team began developing the software after his car was stolen two years ago in Arlington.

“I had to deal with the tedious process of dealing with the police department up in Northern Virginia,” he said. “This is why my team and I created this.”

NECX, Choudhury said, aims to help victims of crime, build community relationships and increase police accountability.

Last year, Clair crossed paths with the team at the annual Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police conference, where the team was presenting their product.

“I don’t pay attention to a lot of technology,” Clair said, “but this grabbed my attention because it lowers barriers for communication. I think a lot of technology actually raises the barrier, or makes the relationship more difficult. This seemed to make it less difficult by creating engagement when it’s most accessible to both the officer and the victim.”

Choudhury said Marion presented the perfect partner for the software’s rollout.

“In Northern Virginia, I realized that there wasn’t much of a relationship between crime victims and the police departments, whereas, Marion, on the other hand, has a strong relationship and a meaningful sense of community, where trust and core values are at the foundation of policing,” he said.

Clair, who’s long been vocal about police transparency and accountability, said he didn’t want to just talk the talk.

“My goal is to change the conversation and atmosphere of policing in Marion,” he said. “But, I don’t just want to talk about it. There’s going to be words used like “accountability,” “trust,” “legitimacy,” “innovation.” You’ll see those words over and over again, but I want to take a substantial, tangible step toward building relationships in this community, especially in groups that are traditionally marginalized and especially in situations that are traditionally underserved.”

Gathered at the reception, representatives from the county’s victim-witness program, the commonwealth’s attorney’s office, the circuit court clerk’s office, Mount Rogers Community Services, legal aid and other stake holders discussed with the NECX team how the software works and how it could be integrated into other aspects of the criminal justice process.

“I was glad to have the opportunity to learn more about NECX,” said Victim-Witness Coordinator Susan Williams. “I feel that any resource for a victim and especially one that seeks to increase communication can be beneficial. I look forward to hearing from the victims we serve and how this new software can impact their cooperation with the prosecution of their case.”

The first to put the software to the test, Clair said he is excited begin the rollout. He pointed out that that the Marion PD’s involvement will allow NECX to fine-tune the program and integrate other services as the need arises using a feedback feature from both the crime victims and police.

With a representative from the Virginia Attorney General’s Office also in attendance on Monday, NECX Spokesperson Jacob Downs said he hopes Attorney General Jason Miyares will take notice and see the value in the software.

Already, he said, the team has seen interest from a few other Virginia agencies, as well as from two departments in Texas.

Marion officers are getting acquainted with the software as the department begins the rollout this week.