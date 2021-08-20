Disconnect to reconnect: Smyth Tourism wins grant to promote family fun opportunities

Go to Google and search for “best mountain getaways.” In the near future, an ad promoting Smyth County may well be among the first search results to pop up.
The state has awarded the Smyth County Tourism Association nearly $20,000 to help with that campaign, which is promoting the community as a family-friendly destination.
Amanda Livingston, Smyth County’s director of tourism, said the Virginia Tourism Corporation Recovery Marketing Leverage Program funds will be used to encourage families to “disconnect to reconnect” with a mountain getaway to Smyth County. The campaign will direct visitors to SmythCountyFamilyFun.com, which promotes the community’s family friendly activities.
“We know families love visiting our outdoor attractions like Hungry Mother State Park and Mount Rogers National Recreation Area,” said Livingston in a press release. “This marketing campaign helps us connect the dots with all of our other fun activities, like zip-lining, live shows at The Lincoln Theatre, The Museum of the Middle Appalachians in Saltville, and the Settlers Museum of Southwest Virginia in Atkins, to name a few. We’re putting the pieces together for a perfect multi-day family getaway.”
In addition to Google ads, Livingston said the campaign will invest in targeted Facebook advertising and also print ads in cities from which Smyth County would be a good weekend trip. She noted that she’d been able to review the zip codes of people who choose to stay at Hungry Mother and the General Francis Marion Hotel to determine good areas to advertise in such as Roanoke and Charlotte, N.C.
She plans to follow up on the advertising to measure its success.
The grant requires a local match of funds. Livingston said that money will come from the association’s existing advertising budget. The tourism association is supported by the county and the towns of Chilhowie, Marion and Saltville.
More than $860,000 in grants were awarded to 64 local tourism initiatives through this program, which was established to help the tourism and hospitality industry recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. VTC offered the funds as a first step to re-entry into the marketplace to spur economic activity and future travel across Virginia.
“The tourism and hospitality industries have been among the hardest-hit by the pandemic, experiencing decreased revenue and job loss, along with the temporary closure of many tourism-related businesses,” said Gov. Ralph Northam in a press release. “These funds will help to revive Virginia’s tourism economy, which will help spur new economic activity and inject critical funds back into its communities.”
In other tourism news, Livingston noted that the Chamber of Commerce of Smyth County has reopened the county’s visitor center in Chilhowie from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. She said volunteer ambassadors are needed to help with the effort. She lauded the chamber for taking this step.