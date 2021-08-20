Disconnect to reconnect: Smyth Tourism wins grant to promote family fun opportunities

Go to Google and search for “best mountain getaways.” In the near future, an ad promoting Smyth County may well be among the first search results to pop up.

The state has awarded the Smyth County Tourism Association nearly $20,000 to help with that campaign, which is promoting the community as a family-friendly destination.

Amanda Livingston, Smyth County’s director of tourism, said the Virginia Tourism Corporation Recovery Marketing Leverage Program funds will be used to encourage families to “disconnect to reconnect” with a mountain getaway to Smyth County. The campaign will direct visitors to SmythCountyFamilyFun.com, which promotes the community’s family friendly activities.

“We know families love visiting our outdoor attractions like Hungry Mother State Park and Mount Rogers National Recreation Area,” said Livingston in a press release. “This marketing campaign helps us connect the dots with all of our other fun activities, like zip-lining, live shows at The Lincoln Theatre, The Museum of the Middle Appalachians in Saltville, and the Settlers Museum of Southwest Virginia in Atkins, to name a few. We’re putting the pieces together for a perfect multi-day family getaway.”

