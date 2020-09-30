 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Washington County News wins sweepstakes in Virginia Press Association Awards
0 comments

Washington County News wins sweepstakes in Virginia Press Association Awards

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Washington County News logo

The Washington County News won the sweepstakes awards in its category of non-daily publications in the Virginia Press Association Awards earlier in September.

The awards honored newspapers for their work in 2019; the ceremony for the sweepstakes and best in show awards was rescheduled and moved to September due to COVID-19. Newspapers who earn the sweepstakes have racked up point totals in all aspects of the newspaper’s production, including writing, photography, design, advertisements and more.

The Washington County News earned the most awards of any non-daily paper of its size. The individual awards were announced earlier this year and included 10 writing awards for reporter Carolyn R. Wilson, 3 writing awards for reporter Joe Tennis, 2 writing awards for editorial writer G. Chambers Williams, 1 writing award for columnist C.A. Rollins and 2 awards in headline writing and design for editor Chelsea Gillenwater.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics