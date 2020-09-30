Washington County News wins sweepstakes in Virginia Press Association Awards

The Washington County News won the sweepstakes awards in its category of non-daily publications in the Virginia Press Association Awards earlier in September.

The awards honored newspapers for their work in 2019; the ceremony for the sweepstakes and best in show awards was rescheduled and moved to September due to COVID-19. Newspapers who earn the sweepstakes have racked up point totals in all aspects of the newspaper’s production, including writing, photography, design, advertisements and more.

The Washington County News earned the most awards of any non-daily paper of its size. The individual awards were announced earlier this year and included 10 writing awards for reporter Carolyn R. Wilson, 3 writing awards for reporter Joe Tennis, 2 writing awards for editorial writer G. Chambers Williams, 1 writing award for columnist C.A. Rollins and 2 awards in headline writing and design for editor Chelsea Gillenwater.