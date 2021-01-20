Two face drug charges in Washington County

Two Washington County residents face felony drug charges following a search last Wednesday.

James Allen Eastridge Jr., 28, of Glade Spring, has been charged with three counts of distribution of a Schedule II controlled drug; possession with intent to distribute over 10 grams; possession of a firearm while in possession of a Schedule II controlled substance; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; and possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, according to a news release.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Holston River Regional Drug Task Force and Virginia State Police executed search warrants at Eastridge’s home in Glade Spring, where they found crystal methamphetamine, firearms, ammunition, a bulletproof vest and a large amount of cash, the release states.

Authorities also arrested Jessica Marie Keohane, 29, of Meadowview. Sheriff Blake Andis said she was hiding inside the residence and was arrested on an indictment charging her with possession of a Schedule II controlled drug.

Eastridge and Keohane are being held without bail at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Abingdon.