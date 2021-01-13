Teachers, other lines up for COVID vaccinations

“I have a son and a family I want to keep safe. My students at school are very important to me,” Tallman said. “I have a lot of students who have needs and are disadvantaged.”

Tallman said she has some concerns about the vaccine, which was pressed through clinical trials during the second half of last year and came onto the market in December.

“I worry, like anyone would, but I have faith in the health professionals. And I have to trust that they know what they’re doing, just like I’m doing in my job,” Tallman said.

Scott Jones, attendance coordinator at Virginia Middle, was more positive about taking the vaccine.

“I feel this [vaccination] may be the only way to slow this thing down. Once given the chance, I jumped on it,” Jones said. “That and plain common sense; doing what you’re supposed to do. Just common courtesy toward fellow human beings.”

Since the virus has prompted widespread online learning, it has changed the way schools operate.