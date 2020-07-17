The News & Press
Tazewell, Va. – Tazewell County’s Fair is the latest event to fall victim to the Coronavirus.
Fair Association President Donnie Yates sent out a press release July 17 saying the fair was canceled. Yates said this would have been the 148th year for the fair and will be the first time it has been canceled.
He cited the inability of the fair to ensure the safety of the public during the week long planned event as the deciding factor in the decision. The release also cited the increase in cases of Coronavirus in the county as another factor.
The release said the fair, one of the longest running in the state had kept going through the great depression and the two World Wars. This year’s fair had been scheduled to run Aug. 18-22 with a carnival, musical shows, demolition derbies and other events.
The Fair Association posted a notice on its social media platforms announcing the cancellation and asking everyone to plan to attend next year’s fair which is slated for Aug. 17-21.
