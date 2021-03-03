Facebook group remembers when

Several months ago, Mary Addair posted a photo of downtown Wytheville on Christmas Day 1914 on a local Facebook page, and the post garnered a lot of comments. Because the post was popular, Addair thought maybe folks would enjoy a Facebook page dedicated to old photos. So, last month, she created the Wythe Co. and Surrounding Areas Old Photos Remembered page.
She was correct – people enjoy looking at and posting photos from Wythe County and beyond, mostly Southwest Virginia and West Virginia, including Bluefield and McDowell County. Friday, the page boasted approximately 5,300 members.
“That’s definitely more than I thought,” she said. “I thought maybe we should have a hundred or a couple of hundred people, then it just kind of exploded.”
More than 1,000 photos have been posted of all kinds of subjects – family photos, newspaper photos, yearbook photos, receipts from businesses, certificates, farm photos, Main Street photos and more. Comments on the photos can range from one to more than a hundred, depending on the photo.
There are even photos from every page of the “What’s Cooking in Ivanhoe,” cookbook, complied by the Ivanhoe Ladies Aid Society with added Ivanhoe 4-H Club recipes. Some recipes from the cookbook include Dried Bean Loaf, Oyster Baked Potatoes and Southern Belle Butterscotch Cake.
Also on the page is a photo of Anse Hatfield of the Hatfield and McCoy feud fame.
The photos do not have to be antiques; there are photos from the 1970s and 1980s on there, too.
Addair is a Wytheville native.
“Wythe County is where I was born and raised, so it’s special to me,” she said. “If a photo has something to do with history around this area, I will allow it on the page.”
She doesn’t like controversy and will cut off comments on a photo is there are arguments and people are disrespectful.
“There’s nothing political, because it always causes arguments,” Addair said. “I have really loved seeing the pictures people have posted.”
To find the page, search on Facebook for “Wythe Co. and Surrounding Areas Old Photos Remembered.”
