Facebook group remembers when

Several months ago, Mary Addair posted a photo of downtown Wytheville on Christmas Day 1914 on a local Facebook page, and the post garnered a lot of comments. Because the post was popular, Addair thought maybe folks would enjoy a Facebook page dedicated to old photos. So, last month, she created the Wythe Co. and Surrounding Areas Old Photos Remembered page.

She was correct – people enjoy looking at and posting photos from Wythe County and beyond, mostly Southwest Virginia and West Virginia, including Bluefield and McDowell County. Friday, the page boasted approximately 5,300 members.

“That’s definitely more than I thought,” she said. “I thought maybe we should have a hundred or a couple of hundred people, then it just kind of exploded.”

More than 1,000 photos have been posted of all kinds of subjects – family photos, newspaper photos, yearbook photos, receipts from businesses, certificates, farm photos, Main Street photos and more. Comments on the photos can range from one to more than a hundred, depending on the photo.