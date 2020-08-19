Emory and Henry College hosts move-in weekend

More than 200 people moved onto the Emory & Henry College campus Friday to begin the new school year — one uniquely affected by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The college kicked off the Weekend of Welcome by allowing a limited number of new students to move into their residence halls. Over the weekend, new students got to know the campus and their future classmates.
This year’s orientation events are a blend of in-person and virtual sessions to meet social distancing guidelines, the college said in a news release.
With case numbers continuing to climb in the region, a limited number of students opted to live on campus and take classes either seated or in a hybrid format for the first seven-week session. About a third of the student body will be on campus.
“During this time of increased cases in the region, it’s only prudent that we maintain our safety protocols for all students, faculty and staff,” said E&H President John W. Wells. “We’re excited for our first-year students and transfers to experience campus life and hope additional students will join us for the second seven-week session as cases reduce in the region. All admitted and returning students will have the same access to classes that are taught in the classroom or remotely.”
E&H faculty members have worked throughout the summer to offer hybrid classes so students throughout the country can continue their education without interruption.
“We are eager and committed to teach our students in whatever format it takes to prepare them for future careers and graduate school programs,” said Provost Michael Puglisi. “The pandemic and its impact illustrates the world’s need for critical thinkers, problem solvers, our E&H graduates now more than ever.”
Monday marked the first day of classes.
Other area colleges are also planning move-in days and weekends as the fall semester begins. The University of Virginia’s College at Wise will provide a move-in day starting Aug. 21 and continuing through Aug. 25. Once a one-day event, it will now be a multiple-day process with various move-in blocks.
King University in Bristol, Tennessee, begins move-in days Aug. 20. Time slots are scheduled throughout the day.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!