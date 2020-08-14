Wythe students won't return to classrooms when school begins

The Wythe County School Board voted unanimously on Thursday to delay the school start date to Sept. 8 and move instruction to an online-only model through Oct. 26, which is the end of the first nine week period on the approved calendar.
A lengthy discussion preceded the vote that came via a Zoom meeting that started at 9 a.m. In fact, the meeting’s venue provided a clue to board members’ thoughts. Stephen Sage, mentioning the online meeting, noted that the board had planned on meeting in-person but changed for safety reasons.
“What kind of message are we sending to everyone that we weren’t ready to meet in-person, but we expect you to meet in-person?” he asked.
That doesn’t mean, though, that the decision was an easy one to reach for anyone.
“Frustrating, hard and tough.” That’s how Superintendent Scott Jefferies described the decision and the position the school system finds itself in, noting online-only is the “least ideal thing to do.”
The virus and where it seems to be headed, though, made the decision essential, Jefferies said. Looking at daily data provided by the Virginia Department of Health, Jefferies noted that Southwest Virginia is considered a hotspot now with substantial community transmission. Though Wythe County is now in orange – roughly correlating to Phase II of re-opening guidelines – it was in red a couple weeks ago. Jefferies said he expects substantial community transmission and an increase in cases given that so many surrounding counties are in the red, aligning with Phase I of re-opening guidelines. Of particular concern, he said, is the rise in cases in Roanoke and northeastern Tennessee.
“The hard-hitting facts smacked us in the face,” he said.
Jefferies spoke of meeting with educators throughout the five months since schools were shut down – Gov. Ralph Northam shuttered all state schools on March 13, the day basketball state championships were being played in Richmond. The “concern is widespread and serious,” he told the board. “It’s not an understatement to say the concern of coming back to school … it is palpable.”
Each of the school’s 640 staff members, who returned to the start of the school year on Thursday, has his or her own concerns, Jefferies.
Under the previously approved calendar, students were set to return to school – either virtually or via a hybrid plan that mixed in-person instruction and virtual learning – on Aug. 24. When that plan was approved, the superintendent said, the region’s health data looked a lot different.
Lee Johnson was the first to float the idea of delaying the school start, saying that it would give the board a few weeks to see if Wythe County’s COVID-19 infection rates would level out. Vice Chairwoman Peggy Wagy and Ann Manley backed the idea of delaying, with Manley suggesting remaining online-only for the first nine week grading period.
Sage, who noted he had earlier favored a post-Labor Day start, worried that pushing back the start date would read to the public as the School Board not knowing what it is doing.
Johnson said she would agree normally, but the virus has presented a moving target, especially since so few in the community appear to be wearing masks.
“Everybody needs to be wearing masks,” Johnson, who is a public health nurse, said. “If everybody wore masks, we’d all be back in school, but we’re not doing that.”
Sage raised concerns about child care for parents who have to work, saying a fully online model could put them in a tight spot. Along those same lines, Don Goode said he worried about parents who may need help in teaching their kids at home, especially in instances when multiple kids are at home with one parent.
Manley said pushing back the start date into September will allow everyone time to get their ducks in a row.
“There’s a lot of ducks out there that aren’t in a row,” she said.
Wagy also pointed out that no decision the board makes will please everybody. Regardless, she said, a decision has to be made.
Jefferies said a delay would allow more time to get issues with instructional delivery ironed out. Though staff had been planning on some online teaching to begin Aug. 24, this will allow teachers to have laser-focus on their plans and perhaps answer important questions, like exactly what virtual kindergarten would look like.
Echoing the question, Tonya Mabe said that several teachers she has spoken to, especially those in the primary years, are not prepared to go 100% virtual. According to Wagy, many don’t feel confident with an online schools and don’t have all the materials needed to make it happen.
“Starting a week or two weeks later would be a good thing,” Wagy said.
Board Chairman Chalmer Frye said he hoped that the delay would give teachers an opportunity to gather together and determine best practices for virtual education.
Another issue with the delay, especially since the vote came on the day teachers and other contracted employees returned to work, is what it would mean for teaching days. Jefferies said that there were 180 student days on the approved calendar, and though they don’t want to shortchange students, particularly since most have gone five months without any instruction, to not go over the 200 day contract for teachers, students would lose 10 instructional days.
Non-teaching staff would have jobs, as well, Jefferies said. Nurses would still be needed for daily staff temperature checks. Bus drivers would be used to deliver food and technology to students. Support staff and paraprofessionals, Jefferies said, would help out with other obligations. The superintendent floated the idea that paraprofessionals could be used to help with care if teachers bring their own kids to school while they are there.
What wouldn’t happen are extra-curricular practices. Jefferies said those wouldn’t be allowed to continue. Though the Virginia High School League has cleared the path for some non-contact practicing, going virtual would eliminate that for Wythe County students.
“I don’t know what message it would send if we went 100% virtual but athletes can come in and practice four days a week. … It’s hard to talk out of both sides of our mouth,” Jefferies said.
Sage noted that if multi-million dollar college football programs can suspend their programs, Wythe County can as well.
Prior to Thursday’s vote, Jefferies said that around 75% of families selected the hybrid model, which would have had students in class in person twice weekly.
Reaction in the community ranged from outraged to ecstatic. While some parents supported what they called a wise decision others blasted the schools for changing horses midstream and wondering how having kids piled in day care settings is any different. Others commented that if parents have to teach, they should receive the tax money sent to schools.
According to the latest Virginia Health Department statistics, the largest number of cases – 237 in the Mount Rogers district – are between 20 and 29 years old. The 20- to 60-year-old age group makes up 73% of the COVID-19 cases. Those in the 10- to 19-year-old age groups make up a total of 119 cases.
As of Thursday, the Health Department was reporting 120 cumulative cases in Wythe County with three deaths. Thirteen cases resulted in hospitalization. The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association said on Thursday that statewide there are 1,258 confirmed or suspected COVID-19 cases hospitalized. So far, according to the VHHA data, 13,389 confirmed virus cases have been discharged. The VHHA said that 20% of the state’s ventilators are in use and intensive care bed occupancy is at 77%.
Smyth County and Galax school boards had previously made decisions to move to an online-only school for at least the start of the year.
