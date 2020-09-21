Wythe man accused of killing stepson

Accused of gunning down his stepson on Saturday, a Barren Springs man is being held without bond on two felonies.
Joel Perries Hosey, 61, will be arraigned today on charges of second-degree murder and using a firearm in commission of a felony in the death of 30-year-old Chad A. Norris, according to Wythe County Sheriff’s Office Maj. Anthony Cline.
Cline said deputies were called to a shooting at the men’s 176 Vineland Drive residence at 8:09 p.m. on Saturday.
Cline said officers found Norris’ body in the front yard, and Hosey was arrested at the scene.
According to Investigator C.J. Terry’s criminal complaint, Norris was shot once in the chest.
Hosey, who called 911, told police he got a firearm from his bedroom after witnessing Norris argue with Hosey’s wife.
“Mr. Hosey stated that when he walked out onto the porch, the decedent Mr. Norris charged at him and he (Mr. Hosey) fired a single round into the chest area of Mr. Norris,” Terry wrote. “Mr. Hosey stated that Mr. Norris didn’t have any weapons and didn’t assault him. Mr. Hosey stated that he shot Mr. Norris due to his past history of domestic violence towards him.”
Listed as disabled in court records and living in Wythe for a year, Hosey is being held without bond in the New River Valley Regional Jail in Dublin. He doesn’t have a criminal record, police said in court documents.
Hosey’s video arraignment on the second-degree murder charge will be held in Wythe County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court.
