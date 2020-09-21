Wythe man accused of killing stepson

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Accused of gunning down his stepson on Saturday, a Barren Springs man is being held without bond on two felonies.

Joel Perries Hosey, 61, will be arraigned today on charges of second-degree murder and using a firearm in commission of a felony in the death of 30-year-old Chad A. Norris, according to Wythe County Sheriff’s Office Maj. Anthony Cline.

Cline said deputies were called to a shooting at the men’s 176 Vineland Drive residence at 8:09 p.m. on Saturday.

Cline said officers found Norris’ body in the front yard, and Hosey was arrested at the scene.

According to Investigator C.J. Terry’s criminal complaint, Norris was shot once in the chest.

Hosey, who called 911, told police he got a firearm from his bedroom after witnessing Norris argue with Hosey’s wife.