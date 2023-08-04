Jeff Campbell, of Saltville, resigned from his legislative seat last month to accept a judicial appointment to Bristol General District Court.

With his resignation effective July 14, Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Friday announced that a special election will be held to fill the House of Delegates seat for the remaining few months until his term expires Jan. 10, 2024.

The governor’s order declared that a special election will be held Tuesday, Aug. 29, for the current 6th House District, which includes Wythe and Carroll counties and part of Smyth County.

Candidates have until Wednesday, Aug. 9, at 5 p.m. to file.

Campbell’s legislative aide Jed Arnold is already running unopposed for the newly-drawn 46th House District, which will replace the 6th District in January. The 46th House District includes all of Grayson, Smyth, and Wythe counties and a portion of Pulaski County.

Friday, Arnold announced that he will seek the Republican nomination for the 6th District seat.

In a news release, Arnold said he intends to promptly file the necessary paperwork once the nomination process is determined and the documents become available.

“I would like to thank Governor Youngkin for issuing the writ of election. This ensures that the Sixth District will be represented in the House for the rest of Delegate Campbell’s term,” Arnold said in the release. “For the past eight years I have served the Sixth District as Delegate Campbell’s legislative assistant. I am excited and honored for the opportunity to continue to serve the district as its

Delegate in the House.”

Arnold is also a Saltville native and an attorney with Kilgore Law Office. He lives in Saltville with his wife, Melanie, and son, Jack. According to the release, he has been active in youth sports, serving as a volunteer little league baseball coach. Arnold is a 1997 graduate of Northwood High School, a 2003 graduate of Radford University, and a 2015 graduate of the Appalachian School of Law. He and his family attend Rich Valley Presbyterian Church.

Campbell served five terms in the Virginia House of Delegates, having been first elected to that office in 2013. Previously, he served as a member of the Saltville Town Council and as its mayor.

He announced in April that he would not seek reelection.

While many legislative seats are sitting open until the November election, a new law is attributed to Youngkin’s decision to fill Campbell’s seat.

The law requires a writ of election to be issued within 30 days of a seat being vacated. The law took effect July 1 and Campbell’s resignation came just days later.

Officials also noted that while the expense of a special election would be saved by adding it to the Nov. 7 ballot, that move would have voters casting ballots for two races in essentially the same district at the same time.

A special election can’t be held within 55 days of the November general election.