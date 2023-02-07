Josh Pennington was recently hired to serve as chief financial adviser for First Sentinel Financial Services in Wytheville.

“We are excited to introduce Josh Pennington as our chief financial adviser.” said John Thompson, president of First Sentinel Bank. “Josh brings with him an abundance of knowledge and expertise in financial services and we are excited for him to join our team of professionals.”

Pennington is board president of Downtown Wytheville Inc. and a member of both the Wytheville Ruritan and Wytheville Lions clubs.

“I’m really excited to be able to bring my services to more neighborhoods throughout our footprint, and to grow with the communities this organization serves on a daily basis.” He said.

Pennington will be responsible for evaluating the marketplace in order to present recommendations to clients. He will work with customers in wealth management, retirement, insurance coverage and investment planning for new investors, partners or successors, cash flow management, asset allocation and ongoing investment management advice, retirement plan design and selection and estate planning.

Pennington will work at the First Sentinel branch at 11005 N. 4th St. Contact him at 2760617-1069 or by email at joshp@firstsentinelfinancial.com.