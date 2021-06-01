Stacked: Ford Studio's art show is all stacked up

Layers upon layers. This could be attributed to many things, but at The Ford Studios in downtown Marion, the layers are artistically done in a new show called #Stacked.
“I originally thought of #Collage, but wanted to broaden the show to include other layers so we came up with #Stacked,” said R.L. “Rachel” Gibson, who with her husband Jon Ives owns and operates the studio in the former Smyth County Motor Company building.
Ives is a potter while Gibson enjoys mixed media. They are also both musicians.
“I’m always looking for curatorial themes to tie in artists and the studio,” Gibson said. “Something that ties their work and the studio into a show.”
As she sought visualization for the show, something easy that wouldn’t make a mess, Gibson said she received a suggestion for stacked chairs. “I wondered if we could find enough chairs. I found a surplus place in Mount Airy that had mostly surplus school chairs. Heavy.”
The chairs worked perfectly for the display and are connected into a disorganized stack in the studio window offering a unique perspective on the show’s theme.
#Stacked also includes collages, a stacking of paper layers, and encaustic, painting in layers using wax.
Artists represented in the show include Sara Barrett, Emily Shane, and Neranza Noel Blount, all of Knoxville, Tenn., Cathy Horner of Johnson City, Tenn., Pat K. Thomas of Gatlinburg, Tenn., Kate Huser Santucci of Dayton, Ohio, Sandra Eckert of Allentown, Penn., and Gibson.
Gibson puts out a call to artists for shows at the studio, some of whom exhibit year-round and who often encourage their friends to submit. A variety of art can be found at The Ford Studios along with the Jive Pottery works by Ives and Gibson’s watercolor paintings overlaid with embroidery.
#Stacked runs through June 30 and will be followed by #Hot to run through the summer months with bright colors and representations of all things hot.
“We’ve got a call out now for artists,” Gibson said. “I’ll be interested to see what we get.”
A special grand reopening is being planned for September to make up for the inability to have a gathering last year during the height of the pandemic.
The colder months leading up to the holidays will feature a special show called #Hung, which will be all about handmade ornaments. The studio will be filled with Christmas trees displaying a wide variety of ornaments.
Gibson said business has been good both with walk-in customers and online sales and she encourages and helps other artists with creating an online business. She did seminars and workshops before the pandemic to offer advice to other artists.
One thing the pandemic has done in a positive manner is helping artists and small business owners learn to do business outside of their comfort zone, Gibson said, to do business in new ways that will help them in the future and connect them with more people outside their shop or their town.
“They’ve been forced to cater to an audience that is not present, and that helps them with people and potential customers that aren’t here,” she said.
Gibson herself works hard to maintain an up-to-date online presence for her work and Jon’s, sometimes even taking orders for pottery items that haven’t been made yet.
They are both working on special items to benefit Hungry Mother State Park. In collaboration with the Friends of the Park, Gibson is making embroidered postcards for frames made from the wood of the old amphitheater bridge that was replaced last year and Ives is making pottery mugs and tumblers embellished with an emblem of the park. Part of the proceeds will go to the Friends for the benefit of the park. The items are expected to be available by Memorial Day weekend at the park’s Discovery Center.
Hours for The Ford Studios are 12-6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, closed on Sunday and Monday. Contact the studio at http://thefordstudios.com/, call 276-781-3406, or check on Facebook.