Stacked: Ford Studio's art show is all stacked up

Gibson puts out a call to artists for shows at the studio, some of whom exhibit year-round and who often encourage their friends to submit. A variety of art can be found at The Ford Studios along with the Jive Pottery works by Ives and Gibson’s watercolor paintings overlaid with embroidery.

#Stacked runs through June 30 and will be followed by #Hot to run through the summer months with bright colors and representations of all things hot.

“We’ve got a call out now for artists,” Gibson said. “I’ll be interested to see what we get.”

A special grand reopening is being planned for September to make up for the inability to have a gathering last year during the height of the pandemic.

The colder months leading up to the holidays will feature a special show called #Hung, which will be all about handmade ornaments. The studio will be filled with Christmas trees displaying a wide variety of ornaments.

Gibson said business has been good both with walk-in customers and online sales and she encourages and helps other artists with creating an online business. She did seminars and workshops before the pandemic to offer advice to other artists.