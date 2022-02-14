Three members of Georgia family killed in interstate accident Friday

Three members of a Georgia family died in a wreck on Interstate 81 on Friday afternoon.

According to the Virginia State Police, the crash occurred about 2:45 p.m. in the southbound lanes of I-81 at mile marker 64 between Rural Retreat and Wytheville.

According a VSP spokesperson, a 2017 Ford Transit E-350 passenger van was traveling south on I-81 when it ran into the rear of a tractor-trailer. The tractor-trailer was stopped in the left lane because of slow traffic. The impact of the crash caused the van to run off the road and into the median.

The tractor-trailer driver wasn’t injured in the crash. Driven by 31-year-old Christina E. Williams, the van was carrying seven members of a Tunnel Hill, Georgia, family. Williams, who was wearing a seat belt, was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

The VSP released the following information on the passengers:

· Mark E. Williams, 52, of Tunnel Hill, Ga., died at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.

· Brittany R. Puckett, 25, of Tunnel Hill, Ga., died at the scene. She was not wearing a seatbelt.

· Male, 2, died at the scene. He was secured in a child safety seat.

· Maryann Bracci, 18, was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of serious injuries. She was wearing a seatbelt.

· Female, 7, was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of minor injuries. She was in age-appropriate safety restraints.

· Female, 5, was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. She was in age-appropriate safety restraints.

The VSP continues to investigate the crash.

The Virginia State Police Wytheville Division Crash Reconstruction Team also responded to the scene and is assisting with the crash investigation.