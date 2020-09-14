Wytheville detectives working to identify suspect in school bus theft

Wytheville Police Department investigators are trying to identify a suspect in the Sunday theft of a Wythe County school bus.

Wytheville Detective Kelly White said the bus was stolen from the school system’s bus garage on Industrial Road in Wytheville around 5:20 a.m. and was later found abandoned in the parking lot of a Roanoke restaurant around 2:45 p.m.

Video surveillance recovered from the bus camera captured an image of the suspect, but police do not yet know his identity. White believes he may be from the Roanoke area.

The bus, which was at the garage for maintence, has since been transported back to the county. Wythe County Schools Director of Transportation Ricky Skeens said it had damage to the hood, mirrors and windshield.

“[An] estimate is forthcoming, but [it] will be a few thousand dollars at least,” he said in an email.

White said the bus had been used to smash through the bus lot’s gate.

“The bus lot itself is fenced in pretty much completely all the way around,” he said. “He used the bus to run through the gate.”