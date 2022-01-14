Wytheville’s annual MLK Walk and Program to honor the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr., slated for Sunday afternoon, has been postponed. Organizers will announce a new date and time later. The yearly event begins with a walk down Main Street and concludes with a program that features a keynote speaker and a special program.
Wytheville MLK Walk and Program postponed
