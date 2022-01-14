 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wytheville MLK Walk and Program postponed

Wytheville’s annual MLK Walk and Program to honor the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr., slated for Sunday afternoon, has been postponed. Organizers will announce a new date and time later. The yearly event begins with a walk down Main Street and concludes with a program that features a keynote speaker and a special program.

