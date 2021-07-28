Wandering Around Washington: Farmers market has everything you need

You won’t find the extra activities going on like usual at the Abingdon Farmers Market during the Virginia Highlands Festival.

But you will find as many as 1,500 people each Saturday morning at the market, said manager David McLeish.

Why the success?

The coronavirus!

People stopped going to the supermarket when they could not find certain items and went to farmers markets and now “have an appreciation of the freshness of the produce and meats,” McLeish said.

On Saturdays, McLeish has as many as 50 vendors, selling fruits, vegetables and meats.

“I have one customer telling me that the only thing she goes to the supermarket for is paper goods,” McLeish said. “Single woman. She lives alone. She can get everything she needs here.”

That includes furniture from Rural Retreat in Wythe County and honey from Goose Creek in Washington County.

On July 31, you can hear jazz music at 11 a.m. at the farmers market, McLeish said.

“The openness. The open air. You’ve got the parking lot across the street,” McLeish said, bragging about the market.