Distracted driving trumps speeding for wrecks

This summer, the Wytheville Police Department launched a public awareness and enforcement campaign aimed at excessive speeding in problem areas around town. Officers worked the school zones and took care of citizens’ complaints about speeding in residential neighborhoods.

Lt. Bryan Bard said the department ran radar all over town, and when officers were on patrol, they constantly ran radar. In areas deemed to be a bigger factor, there were stationary radar, and the WPD assigned officers to sit and pull people over in the problem areas. The department also used social and print media to increase awareness about speeding in town.

Now, the results of the department’s effort are in. Bard recently presented the findings to the Town Council, and it turns out that distracted drivers are more of a safety hazard than speeding.

“After reviewing speed studies and crash reports for the town of Wytheville, it was realized distracted and inattentive drivers cause a severe safety issue for the motoring and pedestrian public,” Bard said.

So far this year, the WPD has investigated 160 motor vehicle crashes on local streets, and a staggering 85 percent were caused by distracted or inattentive drivers, not speeders, he added.