Wandering Around Washington: Historical homes stand firm on Main Street

ABINGDON, Va. — Emmitt Yeary ain’t selling.

Nope.

He’s holding on to the Col. James White House on Main Street in Abingdon, standing immediately south of the Washington County Courthouse on U.S. Highway 11.

“It needs to be kept as it is as a home,” said Yeary.

Talk about old.

This brick structure was built in 1820 on what would have then been best known as the Great Road, which connected Abingdon to old towns like Blountville and Jonesborough in Tennessee.

The home predates the current Washington County Courthouse by more than 45 years!

Next door stands the Elliott Building.

Oh, the Elliott Building. It’s been dubbed by county leaders as something that just needs to be torn down to make way for progress: an expanded courthouse.

Yeary, a retired attorney, lives part time on Main Street at the White House.

He’s concerned about blasting the bricks of the Elliott Building, which is slated to come tumbling down by early June.

The Elliott Building and the White House stand little more than a foot apart from each other.