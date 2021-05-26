Chilhowie dedicates farmers market and park in memory of Walker, Dowell

The park (formerly known as Warrior Park) is a multi-use area, about five acres, used by such organizations as the Chilhowie Community Apple Festival, the Chilhowie Public Library, Project Graduation, the American Cancer Society and more. A sidewalk and small bridge were added to the park for easier access from the market to the old high school that houses the library.

“As with any successful project, it took a lot of people working together to make it successful,” said Town Manager John Clark at the dedication. “We at the town of Chilhowie are very proud of this beautiful $400,000 plus (farmers market) facility. Until the facility was completed, the market was held here and on top of the hill under tents provided by the vendors with limited washing and bathroom facilities.”

“After we met with Rural Development to plan the project, led by Craig Barbrow, funding was secured,” Clark said. “The Chilhowie Town Council agreed to matching funds in land and dollars. Then some deed language had to be addressed. Four tracts of land had been donated to the town by the Smyth County Board of Supervisors in the early 2000’s as dedicated green space. As a courtesy, we asked the board to consider this building as a green space use and they agreed. Hurt and Proffitt (represented by Dennis Amos) designed the project, and believe me, the project would not have gone as smoothly without their expertise. The town provided inspection, coordinator, financial and other support services. Taylor Construction (represented by Eric Frye), right here in Chilhowie now in the old Grissom Auto Parts building, constructed the project.”