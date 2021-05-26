Chilhowie dedicates farmers market and park in memory of Walker, Dowell

The long-awaited tribute to two of Chilhowie’s favorite sons drew a large crowd of family, friends, local citizens and visitors to dedication ceremonies on May 18.
The town of Chilhowie dedicated the Will Walker Farmers Market & Community Pavilion and the Lucas B. Dowell Park.
Walker, 30, was a high school agriculture teacher who was killed in a farming accident in September 2018. Dowell, 28, was a Virginia state trooper killed in the line of duty in February 2019. The two young men were friends growing up and well thought of in the Chilhowie community.
The farmers market is home to various vendors selling local produce and crafts to thousands of customers in recent years. The market is open every Thursday afternoon from May through October and hosts a community yard sale the first Saturday of each month. The new brick and concrete shelter offers protection from the weather, better parking and access, and restrooms.
The park (formerly known as Warrior Park) is a multi-use area, about five acres, used by such organizations as the Chilhowie Community Apple Festival, the Chilhowie Public Library, Project Graduation, the American Cancer Society and more. A sidewalk and small bridge were added to the park for easier access from the market to the old high school that houses the library.
“As with any successful project, it took a lot of people working together to make it successful,” said Town Manager John Clark at the dedication. “We at the town of Chilhowie are very proud of this beautiful $400,000 plus (farmers market) facility. Until the facility was completed, the market was held here and on top of the hill under tents provided by the vendors with limited washing and bathroom facilities.”
“After we met with Rural Development to plan the project, led by Craig Barbrow, funding was secured,” Clark said. “The Chilhowie Town Council agreed to matching funds in land and dollars. Then some deed language had to be addressed. Four tracts of land had been donated to the town by the Smyth County Board of Supervisors in the early 2000’s as dedicated green space. As a courtesy, we asked the board to consider this building as a green space use and they agreed. Hurt and Proffitt (represented by Dennis Amos) designed the project, and believe me, the project would not have gone as smoothly without their expertise. The town provided inspection, coordinator, financial and other support services. Taylor Construction (represented by Eric Frye), right here in Chilhowie now in the old Grissom Auto Parts building, constructed the project.”
Barbrow praised the town for the project.
“Thanks Chilhowie, for being a good partner in rural development. This is really an extraordinary farmer’s market. Thank you for your vision. It will be a real benefit to the community.”
“It was really a joy to be a part of such a project,” said Dennis Amos. “The council and staff are always willing to work together. This facility will serve generations to come. It is a project to be proud of.”
Angela Wolfe, with the Mount Rogers Planning District Commission, said it had been an honor to work with the town on this project and looks forward to working with the town on other projects. She has been a significant part of the ongoing Downtown Revitalization Project in Chilhowie.
Ron Cahill, special events coordinator for the town, recognized previous market managers and remembered Will and Lucas as school classmates.
“This is not just another ribbon-cutting, another dedication,” said Sen. Todd Pillion. “This is a living memorial to two gentlemen who had a larger than life impact on their community.”
Pillion presented to the town a flag that had flown over the state capitol.
Del. Israel O’Quinn was also present at the dedication and said that Will and Lucas were “really good guys, model citizens.” Years from now, he said, kids will come by the market and park and ask about the names creating an opportunity to talk about them. This, he said, “is a lasting and fitting tribute for a tight-knit community.”
Representatives of U.S. Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine also attended the event.
Chilhowie High School Coach Jeff Robinson said he had the privilege of having coached both Will and Lucas. “These two young men were an example of what it meant to be a Warrior,” he said. “You know it when you see it.”
Will and Lucas were both leaders and the ultimate teammates, who always put their teammates first, Robinson added.
The school has two athletic awards named in their honor.
Two red farm tractors sitting behind the famers market during the dedication had a special meaning for local farmer and County Extension Agent Andy Overbay who worked with Will Walker.
“Will and I loved red tractors and we loved Will so I had to have a red tractor at the dedication,” Overbay said.
After the sign dedicating the farmers market was unveiled, the crowd moved into the park for the unveiling of the sign for Lucas Dowell.
Two members of the Virginia State Police, present for the event, performed the unveiling. Lucas’ mother Rebecca Dowell spoke along with Chilhowie Police Chief Andrew Moss.
Dowell joined the VSP in 2014 and became a member of the Appomattox Division Tactical Team in 2015. Dowell was assisting with the execution of a search warrant in Farmville when the occupant of the home opened fire, killing the young trooper.
Law enforcement from across the nation journeyed to Chilhowie on Feb. 9, 2019 to pay their final respects to Lucas Dowell. About 1,500 people attended the service. He was laid to rest at St. James Cemetery in Chilhowie.
Crowds gathered at Chilhowie Christian Church on Sept. 23, 2018, to pay their final respects to Will Walker. Grandson of the late William St. John, who retired from teaching agriculture at CHS nearly three decades ago, Walker spent much of his youth working on his grandfather’s farm. Following his high school graduation, he studied animal science at Virginia Tech and later returned to Chilhowie and Northwood high schools to help educate the next generation as an agriculture teacher.
During his employment at CHS, Walker returned to the football field and the basketball court to coach. He is survived by his wife, Ashley Spence Walker, and daughter, Emery Kate Walker, who was only a few months old when her father died.