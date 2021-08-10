Mental health services growth planned for Marion

A number of individuals in need of mental health services are on a waiting list in Smyth County.

Sandy Bryant, Mount Rogers Community Services executive director, shared that reality with the Marion Town Council last Monday as she explained the need for the agency to add to its buildings and services in the community.

While the non-profit organization strives to comply with the policy of seeing people who come in that day and scheduling their first appointment within 10 days, Bryant said, Mount Rogers isn’t currently meeting that expectation in Smyth County. The waiting list, she said, exists at the Lisa H. Moore Counseling Center in Marion. To handle the volume of requests for services, Bryant said, more therapists need to be hired and capacity needs to be added.

Bryant shared the situation with the council as she advised them of Mount Rogers Community Services’ plans to grow its campus near the Southwestern Virginia Mental Health Institute, where the counseling center and the Rhea B. Lawrence Recovery Center already exist.

Jeff Repass of Mount Rogers presented the council with a proposed master site plan for the campus that includes the expansion of several buildings as well as the addition of a new building for Project LINK, a peer center, a 16-bed geriatric center, and a new addiction recovery center.