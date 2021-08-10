Mental health services growth planned for Marion

A number of individuals in need of mental health services are on a waiting list in Smyth County.
Sandy Bryant, Mount Rogers Community Services executive director, shared that reality with the Marion Town Council last Monday as she explained the need for the agency to add to its buildings and services in the community.
While the non-profit organization strives to comply with the policy of seeing people who come in that day and scheduling their first appointment within 10 days, Bryant said, Mount Rogers isn’t currently meeting that expectation in Smyth County. The waiting list, she said, exists at the Lisa H. Moore Counseling Center in Marion. To handle the volume of requests for services, Bryant said, more therapists need to be hired and capacity needs to be added.
Bryant shared the situation with the council as she advised them of Mount Rogers Community Services’ plans to grow its campus near the Southwestern Virginia Mental Health Institute, where the counseling center and the Rhea B. Lawrence Recovery Center already exist.
Jeff Repass of Mount Rogers presented the council with a proposed master site plan for the campus that includes the expansion of several buildings as well as the addition of a new building for Project LINK, a peer center, a 16-bed geriatric center, and a new addiction recovery center.
In 2020, Mount Rogers invited architects and engineering firms to express interest in the project that featured “site work and construction of up to 4 buildings on 6.273 acres in Marion.”
The project description included a 30,000-square-foot, two-floor building for the peer center, pact team, psychosocial care, a mental health skill building, a deli, a crisis care center and administration offices.
The second potential structure was described as a 4,000- to 6,000-square-foot facility featuring 8 to 12 bedrooms to be used as a recovery house for women with substance abuse.
The third structure was listed as a 14,000-square-foot, 16-bed residential facility for a geriatric assessment center and geriatric short-term residential facility.
The fourth potential building was a 4,000- to 6,000-square-foot, 8- to 12-bedroom recovery house for men with substance abuse.
To move forward with its growth plans, Bryant asked the town of Marion to consider rezoning three properties at the corner of East Main Street and Hospital Avenue that the agency has an option to buy. The properties neighbor Mount Rogers’ existing campus but are zoned R-1 residential.
The council referred the matter to the town’s planning commission for initial consideration, but did ask Mount Rogers’ officials if they’d be agreeable to a restriction preventing them from building structures facing onto Main Street. Bryant agreed.
Officials also advised Bryant that the formal rezoning request would need to come from the current property owners.
Culbert Drive property
Agency officials would also like the town to reconsider a rezoning request for its Culbert Drive Evergreen site, which includes both Medical Arts (MA) and R-1 Residential zoning. Mount Rogers would like the town to rezone the R1 property to MA and vacate all the property lines within the tract.
Officials have said about 45.5 percent of the adjoining property is already MA.
The request has been on the table twice previously and was opposed by some neighborhood residents both times.
Most recently, in March 2020, Mount Rogers initiated the rezoning request for this property to develop a Project LINK residential housing center, which would serve pregnant women and mothers who are recovering from addiction and their children and would also work to reduce the number of babies who are born addicted to drugs, a serious problem for Smyth County.
The 2016 rate per 1,000 births of babies born with Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome (NAS),a group of conditions caused when a baby withdraws from certain drugs he’s exposed to in the womb before birth, was 6.7 for Virginia, 20.4 for the Mount Rogers Health District and 37.8 for Smyth County.
Bryant noted that more than a third of the community’s newborns face NAS.
Bryant stressed that the participants would not be active drug users.
For similar services in this region, Bryant said, mothers now must go to Tennessee.
Monday evening, Bryant explained that such a center would allow mothers longer-term care away from easy-drug access and bad environments and give them an opportunity to learn parenting skills and bond with their young children.
In 2020, Ballad Health was going to provide Mount Rogers with the necessary funding for the project, but the town tabled the request due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
While Ballad redirected its funding to a Tennessee facility, Bryant said Monday that Mount Rogers would like to pursue other grant funding to proceed with the project.
However, the request for rezoning has been open-ended, for an unspecified future use.
In July, after hearing from Marion Police Chief John Clair about the increased demand that human services are placing on his officers, the town’s planning commission voted to recommend that the town council deny the requested rezoning.
Officials have also acknowledged that the rezoning isn’t absolutely necessary for the agency to proceed. Mount Rogers could expand its building on the portion of the site already zoned MA and use the R1 portion for parking and be in compliance with the town’s zoning code.
In Immediate Crisis
The Monday evening conversation also turned to a transition that would make Marion’s Mount Rogers Crisis Center the regional drop-off point for all individuals being detained on Emergency Custody Orders (ECOs).
The move that has caused serious concern for local law enforcement who could be called into assist with individuals who are considered a possible danger to themselves or others.
Monday, Bryant said that the local crisis center will serve the entire Mount Rogers area, which includes Bland, Carroll, Grayson, Smyth, and Wythe counties and the City of Galax.
She also said it will have 24/7 security that will handle up to three individuals under ECOs that don’t need to be held at the hospital emergency room. If the number exceeds three, she said, local law enforcement will need to respond.
Chief Clair reiterated his position Monday that law enforcement is “being exhausted” by handling human services. He expressed hope that more talks can be held about the handling of such situations.
Bryant agreed that it’s beneficial to the individuals to be at the crisis center, where they are treated with dignity and have access to counselors, peer support and other services.
She noted that the area’s crisis centers resulted in a 21% decrease in hospitalizations last year.
Council member Susie Jennings, who also serves on Mount Rogers’ board, thanked Bryant for explaining the situations to the council and said since she joined the agency’s leadership “she’s been blown away by how many programs there are to serve” this area’s residents.
Byrant noted that interested individuals can learn more about Mount Rogers Community Services on its Facebook page and website and that she’s available to speak to churches, civic groups, and other organizations.