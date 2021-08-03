Man charged in Marion Minute Mart burglary

Marion police have obtained arrest warrants on a Marion man believed to be responsible for the weekend burglary of a local gas station.

Marion Police Chief John Clair said officers responded to the Marion Minute Mart around 1 a.m. on Sunday to an alarm call.

When officers arrived, they discovered that the front door was unlocked and a rear window had been broken. Alcoholic drinks, food items and $140 in cash were missing from the store, Clair said.

Det. Brian Sexton processed the scene, collecting forensic evidence found inside the store, and a Smyth County Sheriff’s Office K9 unit began searching the area.

Clair said the deputy stopped two men who appeared to be fleeing the area nearby, one of whom was intoxicated and matched the description of their burglary suspect.

Thomas Lane West, 23, was taken into custody that morning on public intoxication and drug possession charges.

The warrants obtained Tuesday in the burglary have been sent to the regional jail in Abingdon, where West is being held, for service. He faces charges of burglary, petty larceny and vandalism.

West is scheduled for a court appearance on the drug and intoxication charges Aug. 17