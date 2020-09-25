CARES money helps Corn Maze open

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Tazewell, Va. – Friday's rain may have slowed things down but the Corn Maze at Crab Orchard Museum is off to a fast start.

The maze held its opening weekend Sept. 18-19 and had more than 700 people make their way through in a 19 hour period. Museum Executive Director Cynthia Farmer said that is well ahead of the numbers the event saw during previous openings.

The maze and the Pisgah Pumpkin Patch were able to open to the public safely with $5,000 in funding from CARES act money from Tazewell County. Southern District Supervisor Mike Hymes said the maze was only possible because it was outdoors making it easy for people to maintain social distancing.

To make it even safer they used the money from the county for PPE and other safety items. They bought Gloves and masks to accommodate up to 5,000. Weekend attendance average over the last 6 years has been just under 500. The gloves will also be used at the punkin’ chunkin’ station as there is no way to make that “non-touch”.

They also bought plenty of signs reminding people to keep their distance and to wear masks. There is plenty of hand sanitizer as 50 gallons was purchased along with four foot pumped dispensers. Plexi glass shields were bought along with eight commercial size trash cans and 224 trash bags.

Farmer Said the museum could not have had the maze if without the CARES money because they have been unable to operate and generate any funds. The show is going on and public hours for the corn maze are Wednesdays 10:00 a.m. -5:00 p.m., Fridays 5:00 – 10:00 p.m., Saturdays 10:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m. and Sundays 1:00 p.m. – dusk. Admission to the maze is $10 for adults, $5 for kids 5-12, free for 4 and under with an accompanying adult. Wagon rides are $2 for ages 5 and up, free for 4 and under with an accompanying adult. Punkin’ Chunkin’ is $10 for 4 pumpkins to fling with a giant slingshot towards a barrel target in the field. Land one in the “CORN-antine” target and win free maze tickets.