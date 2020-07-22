ABINGDON, Va. — Pauline Wilson recalled taking a tour of the Buchanan County Vocational School when she was a high school student several years ago.
An adventuresome tomboy most of her young life, Wilson spent most of her free time riding dirt bikes and playing in the creek with her three brothers.
But that day was different.
“I stepped into the cosmetology department at the school, and all I could think was ‘wow.’ I was so impressed with all that I saw.
“I got a glimpse of all of the glamour of this business,” she said. “I saw all kinds of fancy girl stuff — things I didn’t know about as a young teen growing up in the hills of Appalachia.”
That was 1983.
Fast-forward 30-some years and you can find Wilson in her own hair salon in Abingdon, managing a clientele base of 800.
Wilson opened Pauline’s Place in 2009, but she’s been styling hair for as long as 35 years, starting out in her hometown of Grundy, Virginia.
“I love what I do. I love seeing people walk out of here with a spring in their step.”
A winner
Earlier this year, Wilson stepped outside her comfort zone and applied for the 2020 Washington County Business Challenge, a business plan competition designed to attract entrepreneurs to start and expand businesses in the county.
“I had wanted to apply for a long time, but I guess I was afraid I wouldn’t do well.”
Turns out, the Abingdon business owner took third place in the existing business category in the competition. In June, she was awarded $500 to help expand her business.
“The challenge has made me look at my business completely different.”
Even though she’s been a business owner for more than 10 years, Wilson said classes that support the Business Challenge participants taught her the nuts and bolts of being self-employed.
“I learned about accounting, insurance, taxes, liability and how to develop a successful marketing plan. It overwhelmed me at first, but it was something I needed.
“When I started doing hair 30-some years ago, all I thought I needed to know was how to cut and style. I learned very quickly that I was running two businesses — one for the bookwork and one for the stylist work.
“My view going into the challenge is completely different than my view going out. For example, I will use the money to help purchase new flooring, lighting and advertising, but now I see the importance of buying more equipment so that I can expand the business.
“I began to see my business in a different light. The challenge gave me encouragement, insight and a wealth of knowledge that is worth so much.
“I know it sounds crazy, but I’m actually glad I didn’t win the top spot. This means I can apply again next year and continue my learning process. I can’t wait for next year’s Business Challenge,” Wilson said.
“I’ll be the first to sign up.”
Pauline’s Place, located at 793 W. Main St., can be reached at 276-623-3309.
