Bland resident celebrates a century of living

Saturday was a big day on Sugar Bottom Road: Beulah Newberry turned 100 years old. To celebrate, she sat on her front porch, waving to family and friends who paraded by her house in cars, honking and waving back.

Afterward, her family celebrated the milestone birthday with her.

Newberry was born in Ceres on July 24, 1921. She eventually married Allen T. Newberry and moved to his family farm in Bland, where she still lives. The Newberrys ran a dairy farm for a long while, also farming corn and hay. They got out of the dairy business to raise cattle and show sheep.

Together, they had four children: Robert Eugene Newberry, Betty Sue Davis, Rita Joyce Ayers and Christine Newberry Havens. Newberry has 12 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.

In her younger days, Newberry enjoyed quilting.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Every morning, she gets up, makes her bed and comes to the table to eat.

“She always makes up her bed,” her daughter, Christine Havens said. “She does really well, and her mind is pretty good. Sometimes she gets people mixed up, but that is to be expected.”

Every night, Newberry reads her Bible and a devotion from “The Upper Room” before she goes to sleep.