Animal sounds no longer prohibited by Washington County noise ordinance

ABINGDON, Va. — At its most recent meeting, the Washington County Board of Supervisors changed the county’s ordinance so that loud animal sounds will no longer count as noise violations.

The move came after a public hearing drew four speakers, including Robert and Anne Lough, who played a recording of their neighbors’ dogs barking during early morning hours.

Those dogs belong to Kenneth Rowe, who has battled neighbors in the Washington County courthouse in recent months in response to complaints that his dogs bark too loudly and too often.

After one woman spoke in favor of dropping animal sounds from the ordinance, the Loughs addressed the board, saying they had a rental unit on their property and that overnight guests had complained about the Rowe family’s dogs.

Robert Lough said he and his wife have been awakened by “annoying sounds” of the barking dogs at the Rowe residence.

On July 11, Robert Lough said the dogs barked for several hours during the early morning.

Anne Lough said the dogs have been “howling and screeching” and have sometimes barked incessantly. “They never stop.”