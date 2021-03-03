Vaccines expanding to new group this week

The event will be held in Washington County, and people will be told its location once their appointment is confirmed.

“This event will be for those 16-64 with underlying medical conditions and will allow us to kick off this new phase of vaccination by serving a large portion of those on our preregistration waiting list. This event will be by scheduled appointment only, for those who are already on our waiting list,” Shelton said.

Pfizer vaccine is authorized for those 16 and older. It is important to note that Moderna is only authorized for those 18 and older, so some sites may not be able to accommodate those under 18 due to the type of vaccine available.

Individuals with specific medical concerns or conditions should discuss the COVID-19 vaccine with their health care provider.

Those who are in isolation or quarantine for COVID-19 or who have another illness with a fever are not eligible for vaccine until these conditions subside. Those who have had COVID-19 and received monoclonal antibodies or plasma treatment are not eligible to receive vaccine until 90 days after treatment, according to the statement.

For information about underlying medical conditions, visit www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/need-extra-precautions/people-with-medical-conditions.html. For more information about COVID-19 vaccination, visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/covid-19-vaccine. For details on COVID-19 vaccination in Mount Rogers Health District, visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/mount-rogers/.