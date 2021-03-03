Vaccines expanding to new group this week

COVID-19 vaccinations are expanding this week across all three Southwest Virginia health districts, and a mass vaccination clinic is planned for March 6.
Cumberland Plateau, LENOWISCO and Mount Rogers health districts were scheduled to begin vaccinating individuals age 16-64 with underlying medical conditions March 1, according to a written statement. That is an expansion of phase 1b, under the Centers for Disease Control vaccination protocols.
“Those 16-64, with underlying medical conditions, have been part of Phase 1b,” said Dr. Karen Shelton, health director. “However, we have not yet had sufficient vaccine to open to this population. With the increase in vaccine allocation through state allocation and federal pharmacy partnerships, and based on the number of vaccines already given to the 65 and older population, we have determined that there is sufficient vaccine at this time to begin vaccinating this population. We are thrilled to be able to offer vaccine to this population at this time.”
People age 65 and older will still have priority for vaccines, as will eligible frontline essential workers, according to the statement. Health department clinics and many community partners are working off the preregistration list to contact eligible individuals for appointments.
“We are also excited to announce a mass vaccination event for Mount Rogers, Cumberland Plateau, and Lenowisco health district residents which will be held on Saturday, March 6,” Shelton said.
The event will be held in Washington County, and people will be told its location once their appointment is confirmed.
“This event will be for those 16-64 with underlying medical conditions and will allow us to kick off this new phase of vaccination by serving a large portion of those on our preregistration waiting list. This event will be by scheduled appointment only, for those who are already on our waiting list,” Shelton said.
Pfizer vaccine is authorized for those 16 and older. It is important to note that Moderna is only authorized for those 18 and older, so some sites may not be able to accommodate those under 18 due to the type of vaccine available.
Individuals with specific medical concerns or conditions should discuss the COVID-19 vaccine with their health care provider.
Those who are in isolation or quarantine for COVID-19 or who have another illness with a fever are not eligible for vaccine until these conditions subside. Those who have had COVID-19 and received monoclonal antibodies or plasma treatment are not eligible to receive vaccine until 90 days after treatment, according to the statement.
For information about underlying medical conditions, visit www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/need-extra-precautions/people-with-medical-conditions.html. For more information about COVID-19 vaccination, visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/covid-19-vaccine. For details on COVID-19 vaccination in Mount Rogers Health District, visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/mount-rogers/.