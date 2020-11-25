Tractor-trailer full of peanut butter crashes along Interstate 81

ABINGDON, Va. — A truck driver suffered minor injuries when his tractor-trailer crashed along Interstate 81 on Saturday, according to the Virginia State Police.
The single-vehicle crash occurred at 9:20 a.m. at Halls Bottom Road. The tractor-trailer was traveling north on I-81 when it lost control and ran off the right side of the interstate just north of Exit 10, VSP said in a news release. The truck went through the guardrail, traveled down beside the overpass and landed on Halls Bottom Road.
The impact of the crash ruptured the trailer, which was loaded with pallets of peanut butter, and caused a fuel leak, VSP said. The Virginia State Police Motor Carrier Safety Team has responded to assist with the ongoing crash investigation.
