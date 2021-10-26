Wythe man accused of possessing child porn now charged with sexual assault

A former corrections officer awaiting trial on child pornography charges has now been accused of sexually assaulting a juvenile.

In recently unsealed direct indictments from an Oct. 18 Wythe County grand jury session, 35-year-old Christopher Daniel Leonard of Barren Springs was charged with having intercourse with a child under age 13, object sexual penetration of a child under age 13 and aggravated sexual battery of a child under age 13.

He was also indicted on new charges of possessing child porn (three counts), reproducing or transmitting child porn, filming child porn and possessing methamphetamine.

Leonard was arrested Oct. 20 on the new charges and is already being held without bond on five counts of possessing child porn from an August arrest.

Police said they found child pornography on several devices after serving a search warrant – the results of which were sealed -- at Leonard’s Timber Road residence.

His preliminary hearing on those charges is Nov. 9 in Wythe County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court.

Now unemployed and on probation in a first-offender program for a felony drug possession charge, Leonard once worked at the New River Valley Regional Jail in Dublin.

He’s being held in a Washington County jail while awaiting trial.