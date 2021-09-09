Sept. 11 ceremony slated in Wytheville

Saturday marks the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks that struck the heart of the nation. Islamic extremists hijacked four airplanes and used them as mobile bombs to carry out suicide missions, slamming into each of the two World Trade Center buildings, the Pentagon and an unknown fourth target that was never reached when passengers fought back and the terrorists ran the plane aground in Pennsylvania.
To commemorate the anniversary, there will be a memorial ceremony on Sunday, Sept. 12, from 2-4 p.m. in the ballroom of the Wytheville Meeting Center. The event will include songs, a flag ceremony, a wreath presentation, a 21-gun-salute and a keynote address from Wythe County Commonwealth’s Attorney Mike Jones. Other speakers or presenters include Wytheville Mayor Beth Taylor, Wythe County Sheriff Charles Foster, Wytheville Police Chief Joel Hash and a video message from former President George W. Bush, who was President at the time of the attack.
In addition, two local leaders with ties to the attacks will speak. Wytheville Fire Chief Marc Brade was outside the Pentagon when it was hit; his father was inside. Wythe County Sheriff Emeritus Chaplain Jim Cox consoled emergency workers at the World Trade Center site twice, including the days immediately after the attack. For years, Cox has organized the local memorial ceremony to commemorate the event and honor the nearly 3,000 victims.
Brade was not at the Pentagon as a firefighter. At the time, he was working for a company that handled security clearance for several U.S. Department of Defense buildings, including the Pentagon.
“I remember talking with my father on Sept. 11,” Brade said. “My father had a ridiculous security clearance … he would set up top secret communications for the President and whomever the President needed to talk with. That was well before cell phone days. My father used to travel with the President. It was a cool way to grow up; there are pictures of me walking around the White House.”
Brade’s father worked for Presidents Jimmy Carter, Richard Nixon, Gerald Ford and Ronald Reagan.
On that crisp and cool Tuesday morning, Brade talked with his dad after planes hit the World Trade Center Buildings.
“He said, ‘I can’t talk, but I’ll give you a call back,’” his son recalled. “A few minutes later, the Pentagon gets hit and I remember I’m calling my dad and there’s no answer. I wait a few minutes, and still no answer.”
Brade’s mother also worked in Washington, D.C.
“She was on the phone crying, wanting to know if I was there and if I had seen him,” he said. “I said, no, I haven’t.”
Hours later, Brade finally talked with his father, who was unharmed.
“It was very surreal,” he said. “It’s almost something that happened in slow motion. It was chaotic, but it was very focused. Everybody took part on Sept. 11 and the days afterward; we had a task we needed to handle and said let’s take care of it, let’s go do it.”
Although Brade was aware of the twin tower attacks, he didn’t immediately realize that the Pentagon attack was related.
“You heard explosions and felt the rumble and for lack of a better work, flinched, and tried to figure out what the heck was that. It was unlike anything I had ever heard or seen,” he said. But still, he thought it was somehow related to the nearby airport.
“Did I ever in a million years at the time think an airplane was going to be flying into the Pentagon? No,” he said.
Luckily, the plane hit a part of the Pentagon that was being renovated and was not at full capacity, decreasing the number of causalities. In all, 184 people died at the Pentagon that morning.
At the time, Brade was more concerned about his family than who flew the plane.
“You just kind of try to figure out what is my immediate need? I need to be available to my family. My mother is stranded in DC and my father is at the Pentagon. I’m here around the area. It was an immediate bonding of everybody to figure out what need to happen to produce the best results.
Today, when he thinks about Sept. 11, his immediate thoughts turn to his father. Both parents have died since the attacks.
But he also thinks about the togetherness with others at the Pentagon the day of the attack and in the days after.
“I just remember soldiers taking naps wherever they could for as long as they could,” he said. “Lowe’s and Hope Depot dropping off equipment and shovels and wood, anything you can imagine was readily available and nobody worried about how to pay for it. Everyone thought what can I do to help to make whatever needs to happen, happen. McDonald’s set up a satellite store in the Pentagon and anytime you were hungry, you could eat (for free). It was complete bonding of anybody that was in and around that area and people willing to do whatever they could in any capacity.”
Sept. 11 was the Brade family’s second brush with U.S. history. When John Hinckley attempted to assassinate President Reagan, one of the bullets hit Press Secretary James Brady, who suffered permanent brain damage.
At first, many thought Brade’s father had been hit.
“Me and my brothers, we were actually pulled out of school and sent home,” he said. “They assumed it was my father who had been shot. Relatives wouldn’t answer the phone for fear it was him. Basically, it was the same last name.”
In the days following 9/11, Chaplain Cox was a Ground Zero, where the Twin Towers collapsed in a heap of smoking metal, ash and death.
“They wanted chaplains certified in critical incident stress management so they contacted the International Conference of Police Chaplains, and I responded,” he said.
“The first time I walked into the rubble, and it was drizzling rain and I could smell the smoke. I could feel the heat. I could see the rubble. I just stood there, and I cried,” Cox said. “I sensed there were bodies in there.
“I saw everything,” he added. “I walked in what I knew were human ashes in the rubble. I prayed with firemen, police officers, EMTs, civilian workers, whoever needed me. People came to me for prayer. It was a life-changing experience.
Cox said he would see firemen and police officers exhausted.
“I would go sit in the middle of them, one on each side, and we would just sit in silence,” he said. “What do you say in moments like that? I would pray with them and move on to someone else.”
Cox remembers being called to pray as workers pulled a ladder truck from the rubble. All that was left was a large metal wheel.
“There were no bodies, the truck was probably totally obliterated from the fire and heat,” he said. “The largest portion of the truck, you couldn’t really tell what it was. The metal wheel was the largest part they pulled out. That give you an idea of how hot and intense it was. My job was to counsel the people in the rubble, to make their life a little easier.”
Brade will reflect more on his 9/11 memories during the remembrance ceremony; Cox will offer closing comments.
