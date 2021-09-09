Sept. 11 ceremony slated in Wytheville

“It was very surreal,” he said. “It’s almost something that happened in slow motion. It was chaotic, but it was very focused. Everybody took part on Sept. 11 and the days afterward; we had a task we needed to handle and said let’s take care of it, let’s go do it.”

Although Brade was aware of the twin tower attacks, he didn’t immediately realize that the Pentagon attack was related.

“You heard explosions and felt the rumble and for lack of a better work, flinched, and tried to figure out what the heck was that. It was unlike anything I had ever heard or seen,” he said. But still, he thought it was somehow related to the nearby airport.

“Did I ever in a million years at the time think an airplane was going to be flying into the Pentagon? No,” he said.

Luckily, the plane hit a part of the Pentagon that was being renovated and was not at full capacity, decreasing the number of causalities. In all, 184 people died at the Pentagon that morning.

At the time, Brade was more concerned about his family than who flew the plane.