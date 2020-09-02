Indivior exec pleads guilty in Suboxone Film case

ABINGDON, Va. — Timothy Baxter, a former pharmaceutical company executive, pleaded guilty Monday to a misdemeanor charge in U.S. District Court in Abingdon.
Baxter formerly served as global medical director of Indivior. He was charged with supervising acts that misbranded the opioid drug Suboxone Film, according to a written statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Suboxone Film is a drug approved for use by recovering opioid addicts to avoid or reduce withdrawal symptoms while they undergo drug-addiction treatment.
According to court documents, Baxter admitted that an Indivior employee he supervised sent “altered, inaccurate” drug-safety information to the Massachusetts Medicaid agency, MassHealth, in 2012. Data showed that other buprenorphine drugs — not Suboxone Film — had the lowest rate of unintended pediatric exposure in Massachusetts. But the data was changed multiple times to make it appear otherwise.
The misbranding is a violation of the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act. Indivior’s former CEO, Shaun Thaxter, recently pleaded guilty to a similar charge, according to the statement.
Indivior and one of its subsidiaries have agreed to pay $600 million to resolve their criminal and civil liability, with the subsidiary pleading guilty to making false statements relating to health care matters. Indivior’s former parent company, Reckitt Benckiser Group, previously paid $1.4 billion to resolve its liability.
