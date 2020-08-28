High-speed internet coming to underserved areas in Smyth County

In the near future, citizens in several areas of the county who have not had access to high-speed internet will soon be able to sign up for service and join the virtual world thanks to a public-private move announced this week.
With financial support from the Smyth County Economic Development Authority (EDA), SmythNet plans to expand its internet provider services and install three new towers in parts of Sugar Grove, Little Brushy Mountain, Rich Valley and Nebo.
SmythNet will offer internet speeds of up to 25/3 mbps (25 megabits per second download and 3 megabits per second upload),which the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) defines as the minimum speed for high-speed internet.
Last month, Michael Perdue, SmythNet’s owner, approached the EDA with a proposal. He’d put a new tower in South Fork, which opened up the possibility of reaching the northern section of Sugar Grove.
Including the South Fork tower, Perdue said he has put up 18 towers across the county, giving SmythNet a coverage area that extends from Marion Senior High west into Chilhowie and Washington County and even into Rich Valley.
Perdue asked the EDA for a $20,000 grant and a $20,000 loan to finance putting up the additional towers.
With the COVID-19 pandemic emphasizing the importance of broadband access for virtual learning, teleworking, and even telemedicine, the EDA took a more aggressive approach awarding Perdue a $39,350 grant. Expanding broadband internet access, an essential component of economic development, is one of the EDA’s goals.
“The Smyth County EDA realizes the importance of access to broadband internet service for businesses, individuals and families,” said Chairman John McLean in a statement issued Friday morning. “The internet has become integral to almost all activities and is a key component to economic growth. During the current coronavirus pandemic, the importance of internet access is magnified as so many must work and study from home. We are pleased to provide funding to SmythNet to expand its wireless broadband service to additional remote areas of the county. This step is part of a continuing effort by the EDA to support broadband expansion for underserved communities.”
In the statement, Perdue expressed his gratitude to the EDA and Kendra Hayden, an economic development assistant for the county. Perdue said their “coordination and hard work made this grant possible to expand and provide wireless Broadband Internet services to underserved and unserved areas within Smyth County.”
Perdue continued, “We would also like to thank the many friends and citizens that have worked with this company to provide tower locations and support for this county. Our most recent expansion to South Fork introduced new service to the area and we will bring Sugar Grove, Nebo and other locations online as quickly as possible, ensuring more citizens will have internet connection for business, educational opportunities and more. We look forward to providing Internet services for our new customers and extend a thank you to all our current customers, we appreciate all of you.”
SmythNet was established in 1996 as a dial-up provider. Today, Perdue said, fixed wireless towers are one of the least expensive and best last-mile service options.
In another ongoing effort to expand broadband service, the Mount Rogers Planning District Commission is seeking Virginia Telecommunication Initiative (VATI) grant funds for a regional project that would serve Smyth, Wythe and Washington counties.
Dubbed the Mount Rogers Broadband Expansion project, it would allow the three counties to install a state-of-the-art fiber optic network in and around the communities of Damascus, Konnarock, Taylors Valley, Wideners Valley, Lodi, Sugar Grove, Cedar Springs, Speedwell, Slate Spring Branch and other areas. The project description says it will serve schools, vocational training facilities, businesses, healthcare facilities, state agencies, and more than 6,500 homes considered underserved.
The project would utilize a fiber route previously constructed.
As Gov. Ralph Northam and the General Assembly now work to revise the commonwealth’s biennium budget in light of pandemic related revenue losses, the governor’s proposal reallots $16 million per year in funding for VATI and provides an additional $15 million in FY 2021, for a total appropriation of $84.5 million over the biennium.
Anyone with questions about Smyth County’s broadband expansion work may contact Kendra Hayden, at 276-783-3298 or khayden@smythcounty.org.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!