Tazewell County looking to expand broadband

Tazewell, Va. – Broadband service or the lack thereof, topped the list of concerns for Tazewell County Supervisors at the Aug. 4 board meeting.
The Board was very excited to be in a position to address the lack of broad band service in certain areas of the County and decided to use some of the money they will get from the second CARES distribution to do so. According to County Administrator, Eric Young, "Without broad band, telemedicine and distance learning are not accessible for many of our residents. COVID-19 made this problem critical. Our Board plans fix part this problem very soon with federal CARES funding." The Board voted to support grant applications for Spectrum and Point Broad Band for State Grants (VATI Grant) in the amount of $5.2m and authorized the use of up to $1.4m in Federal CARES funds to provide the match for those grants. Among several other projects, Point's application included shovel ready projects in Boissevain, Pocahontas, and the Cove. Because those are shovel ready, the Board voted to negotiate with Point Broad Band to proceed immediately with those projects and not wait until the grant award is made. Spectrum's proposed projects are in Jewell Ridge, Road Ridge, and Abbs Valley. This appropriation will be made from the second round of Federal CARES funding expected at the end of August.
With the opening of school set for Aug. 17 the board discussed the need for students to have remote access in order to take part in distance learning. Mike Clemons with GigaBeam said his company is working to complete the service in Thompson Valley and Witten Valley.
Clemons said there are WiFi hot spots available for the county through a partnership with Appalachian Power and asked the board to provide locations for them. Supervisor Travis Hackworth said the Jewell Ridge Community Center would be a possibility on the western end of the county.
A member of the audience suggested DAD fire department’s property could serve the Dry Fork and Amonate areas of the county. Clemons said the sites should be either a parking lot or a place where people could park and download and upload information or take part in virtual classroom situations.
Supervisor Mike Hymes said he had worked 10 years to get broadband to Thompson Valley. “We have Clearfork finished but we still have Amonate, Bandy, Jewell Ridge and other areas that don’t have service and we are in a situation where school is going to be on line one day a week,’ Hymes said.
Clemons said the hot spots were not a permanent solution but would give the county time to work on a permanent solution. He said nearby counties have use CARES act money to fund broadband access.
Hymes asked County Administrator Eric Young to get with Dr. Chris Stacy and see if they could pinpoint the areas of greatest need for internet service.
