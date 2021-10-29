Wythe Supervisor election Q&A: Lead Mines incumbent Coy McRoberts and challenger Jesse Burnett

Keeping good help for all of Wythe County, getting ready for (Progress) Park to expand.

How do you see the future of the Apex Center? Will you vote to spend additional money on the center? Why or why not?

Yes. Well, Covid has not done us any good other than ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) money.

What issues are on the horizon that Wythe County needs to get in front of?

Prepare for the expansion in Lot 24; taking care of the rescue squad and with the additional size being added to LMRS, we think we have it under control on our end; fire department to be ready at all times, Scott Memorial Middle School.

What is Wythe County doing right?

Everything, in my opinion With JIDA and county working together, along with the towns of Wytheville and Rural Retreat.

In what areas can Wythe County improve?

Water is a big issue as we have people who want it and need it.

Are you willing to raise taxes to fund educational needs and facilities? Do you think the school board should consider consolidating some schools?