Smyth County vehicle crash claims the life of 13-year-old boy

A 13-year-old boy died at the scene of a car crash on Rt. 16 in Smyth County Thursday. Three other individuals were injured in the two-vehicle collision.

According to a Virginia State Police news release, the crash happened yesterday afternoon about 2:43 p.m. about a mile and a half south of Rt. 676.

According to the VSP, a 1999 Lexus 400 sedan was traveling north on Rt. 16 when it ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected, crossed the center line and into the southbound lane, where it struck an oncoming 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe.

The impact of the crash caused the Lexus to separate. The rear of the vehicle came to rest in the creek and the front of the vehicle in the southbound lane.

