Tazewell County reports first Covid death

”The Board of Supervisors expresses their deepest sympathy and condolences to the family and friends of the patient. While we have seen COVID-19 related deaths across the globe the loss of a local resident is especially heartfelt. The health and safety of our residents is the County’s top priority and we will continue to work with the Virginia Department of Health to care for and protect the safety of our community” County Administrator Eric Young.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!