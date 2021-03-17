Emory & Henry plans to resume in-person classes

EMORY, Va. — Emory & Henry College plans to return to in-person learning beginning this fall, the college announced Thursday.

The college’s goal is to welcome all students back to campus and return to a normal academic calendar, increased face-to-face instruction and recreational campus activities, E&H said in a news release. The first day of the fall semester is Aug. 16.

“Our main priority will remain the health and safety of the Emory & Henry community,” President John W. Wells said in the release. “The college’s COVID-19 task force has been monitoring the situation and is optimistic that we can return to a sense of normalcy soon.”

The college decided to return to on-campus instruction based on declining COVID-19 cases nationwide and regionally, as well as the vaccine rollout. The college will continue to follow the most updated guidelines from the state health department and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the release states. Students and staff will be asked to continue social distancing and wearing masks.

A 10-week summer semester offered in two, five-week terms will be held remotely and in person starting May 17.

E&H athletics will learn more from the NCAA in midsummer regarding its desire to move from Division III to Division II. In the meantime, game rosters are being filled and play is being scheduled for 2021-22, the release states.