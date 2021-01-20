Abingdon's annual MLK program held online

Community members from Abingdon, Virginia, gathered online Saturday to celebrate the life of civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr. — whose birthday was celebrated Monday.

About 50 people joined the virtual program via Zoom, which was hosted by the Appalachian Peace Education Center. During the program, the organization shared videos of important King speeches, inspirational music and essays from local students.

In the past, the organization would gather at the Charles Wesley United Methodist Church on the Saturday before Martin Luther King Jr. Day. They would then march up Main Street toward the Abingdon United Methodist Church, where a program was then held.

The COVID-19 pandemic, however, changed all that, according to Marva Wheeler, an APEC leader. For the first time, the committee that organizes the event decided to host its annual celebration online.

Saturday’s event was based off King’s prophetic book, “Where Do We Go from Here: Chaos or Community?”

The event follows years of civil rights protests across the United States, particularly following deaths of Black men and women. Event participants, including students who wrote essays regarding the theme, said the remembrance was timely.

During the event, Dennis Hill, a local educator, was named APEC’s 2021 Peace and Justice Award. In past years, Hill has led the march up Main Street, singing hymns about peace and love. He said he was honored to receive the award.