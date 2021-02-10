WANDERING AROUND WASHINGTON: Abingdon's 'lost' meeting

So, did you try to tune into the latest Abingdon Town Council meeting on YouTube and watch it live?

What did you hear?

Ha!

Listen: I’m asking this with a grin.

Here’s the answer: You would have heard very little more than scratchy static.

It was, well, kind of like listening to a very old and busted set of stereo speakers after blasting “Free Bird” too many times.

I held onto this scratchy stuff for 10 minutes and hoped to hear something that made sense.

Then, after a few minutes, I alerted the town’s information officer, who said she would alert the folks in the council chambers on that very dark and snowy Monday night.

Within a few more minutes, however, it was all over.

No lights, no sound, no action.

The YouTube live show was taken off the air.

And there would be no broadcast of the Feb. 1 meeting — well, not until the recorded version hit YouTube on Feb. 2

So, what did we miss?

Ha!