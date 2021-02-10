WANDERING AROUND WASHINGTON: Abingdon's 'lost' meeting

So, did you try to tune into the latest Abingdon Town Council meeting on YouTube and watch it live?
What did you hear?
Ha!
Listen: I’m asking this with a grin.
Here’s the answer: You would have heard very little more than scratchy static.
It was, well, kind of like listening to a very old and busted set of stereo speakers after blasting “Free Bird” too many times.
I held onto this scratchy stuff for 10 minutes and hoped to hear something that made sense.
Then, after a few minutes, I alerted the town’s information officer, who said she would alert the folks in the council chambers on that very dark and snowy Monday night.
Within a few more minutes, however, it was all over.
No lights, no sound, no action.
The YouTube live show was taken off the air.
And there would be no broadcast of the Feb. 1 meeting — well, not until the recorded version hit YouTube on Feb. 2
So, what did we miss?
Ha!
Councilmember Amanda Pillion’s telephone rang about 20 minutes into the meeting — just after Mayor Derek Webb introduced Police Chief John Holbrook.
“Right on time,” Webb said as laughter erupted. “It’s like a theme song, as you’re walking down.”
Pillion, meanwhile, said, “So sorry, excuse me.”
Holbrook then proceeded to let the council know about a couple of new faces in the department: two newly hired officers.
Also at the meeting: There would be a discussion but no decision yet for White Avenue residents.
Background: White Avenue is a road that never got built. Yet its right-of-way exists across the properties of a handful of residents, who are now petitioning the town to let go and let them have the land that they have been maintaining for years.
In January, the Abingdon Town Council appointed a Board of Viewers with three former town council members: Bob Howard, Wayne Craig and Al Bradley.
The Board of Viewers has studied the issue.
Still, no one has yet to make a decision on what will become of all this.
At the Feb. 1 meeting, council members suggested the fate of White Avenue could be brought up at the next meeting.
So stay tuned, folks.
Let’s just hope that we can hear that next meeting.