Marion shows gratitude for lifelong leader

His peers were standing and applauding as words of recognition for his service were read. A newly crafted wooden box that held accolades he’d helped bring to Marion proved too heavy for just one man to carry. In the midst of that moment, David Helms remembered cleaning a pool.
Helms, whose service to the town, region, and the commonwealth was celebrated last Monday evening, told those gathered that his first job for Marion came in the early 1960s when he was a student at Emory & Henry College. The young Helms accompanied the late Evelyn Lawrence to the pool that at the time served the Black community. It was his job to clean the pool.
Legacy of Service
Still, his lifelong commitment to community service began even earlier. Helms carried forward a tradition he learned from his father, who served on the Glade Spring Town Council. His dad brought the first fire truck to the small Washington County town and then went on to serve as a volunteer firefighter. Helms and his brother joined their father as firefighters for their hometown. Helms also volunteered with the rescue squad.
Their father died in 1960, but his legacy of service didn’t pass away. In 1968, Helms again followed in his father’s footsteps, running for a seat on Glade Spring’s town council. With a degree in elementary education, Helms was also serving Washington County as a fifth-grade teacher.
His career in education that extended across 37 years would eventually bring Helms to Smyth County, where he first taught at Marion Intermediate School and then took the reins as principal of Marion Primary School.
Helms’ brother also called Marion home, serving first on the town staff and then on its council.
In 1989, Helms experienced another loss when his brother died. He again picked up the family legacy. In 1990, he ran for a seat on the Marion Town Council and won.
A decade later, Helms ran for the mayor’s post and has been re-elected continuously since then.
Jim Gates, Marion’s vice mayor, has served alongside Helms for the better part of 30 years.
Reflecting on Helms’ leadership, Gates noted his willingness and desire to represent the town at numerous community functions, to listen to all those who want to talk with him, and to give other leaders their say on issues. Even more importantly, Gates said, “He’s always had the best wishes for the town at heart.”
That desire to see Marion prosper brings Helms into the office about 30 hours a week, noted Town Manager Bill Rush. In more populous communities, Rush said, the mayor’s post is full-time and paid. That’s not the case in Marion, but the town manager said Marion’s citizens still get a full-time mayor.
Noting that he’s been involved in numerous organizations and serves on the state board of the Virginia Municipal League, Rush said, “I know a lot of mayors, and I wouldn’t trade this one. He is as an engaged mayor as you’ll ever see.”
Serving Beyond Marion
Other mayors and towns and cities throughout the commonwealth have benefited from Helms’ service.
In 2013, he was elected as the 95th president of the Virginia Municipal League, an association of city, town and county governments that strives to improve and assist local governments.
The VML works to represent and lobby for local governments before the Virginia and U.S. governments.
In 2017, Helms served as the lone voice for small towns in rural America when he testified before a U.S. House of Representatives committee in an effort to save a threatened grant program that helps communities provide essentials like water and sewer and create economic growth. Others testifying that day included the mayor of the city of Gary, Indiana; the mayor of the city of Allentown, Pennsylvania; the director of community development for the city of Shreveport, Louisiana; and leaders of housing services in Los Angeles, California, and Washington, D.C.
At Home
For all his work to benefit the state and country nowhere are the fruits of Helms’ labor more obvious than Marion.
The proclamation adopted recognizing his work Monday declared that Helms was instrumental in landmark projects, including developing the town’s regionally acclaimed Memorial Day activities, helping recruit Emory & Henry College School of Health Sciences to Marion, promoting tourism growth and downtown revitalization, supporting youth programs, and serving as an ambassador for Marion.
As part of Monday evening’s celebration, Ed Stringer and council member Tricia Spencer created a wooden display case to showcase the three VML Achievement Awards the town has won during Helm’s tenure as mayor. Those awards include one in 2002 for the public-private partnership to develop a Callan Drive neighborhood, another in 2012 for downtown revitalization, and a third in 2015 for the town’s innovative Pop Up Marion entrepreneur development program.
The proclamation said the awards case would “be displayed in Town Hall as a permanent reminder of the accomplishments of the Town of Marion as part of Mayor David Helms’ continuing and lasting legacy of service to our community, our county, our region, and our Commonwealth, and we join in wishing Mayor Helms continued health and success as we continue to lead and to grow under his leadership.”
A Unifying Call
Town officials kept the time of recognition a secret from Helms as did his wife, Sue, who appeared in the council chamber just as her husband was walking forward to accept the commendation. When Helms took to the podium, acknowledging Sue and saying that he couldn’t have accomplished all that he has without her, were among his first words. In the past, he has described his wife as his “heart, soul and inspiration.”
Helms also said succinctly, “I feel blessed.”
However, the mayor was also quick to deflect sole credit for the town’s successes. He gave significant credit to the council and town staff. He reflected, “I used to wonder what all those people [in the town hall] did?” Now, Helms said, he understands how hard they work.
Still, he said, “It’s not me. It’s not the council. It’s everybody working together,” including Marion’s citizens.
This week was not the first time Helms has emphasized the importance of government, businesses, and citizens working together for the community’s betterment.
In a 2013 interview, the mayor spoke of a cooperative spirit and of things that money can’t buy. Then, Helms said, “It takes attitude…. It‘s everybody working together.”
Helms regularly thanks citizens who attend council meetings for doing so. In 2013, he championed greater citizen involvement in the community, saying he’d like to see more people ask, “How can I help?”
Monday, he said the spirit of “pulling together” needs to continue for the whole county and all of Southwest Virginia.
He assured everyone that he’s not stopping his service anytime soon. “I plan to continue. I’m moving, just a little slower,” he said.
Spirit of Service
Gates lauded Helms for his comeback following a mild stroke in recent years. “He’s done a fantastic job,” the vice mayor said.
His schedule doesn’t reflect that of someone who’s slowed down. Saturday evening, Helms filled in at a Salvation Army Red Kettle when another bell ringer wasn’t able to come. Then, he talked with out-of-town visitors attending a Song of the Mountains concert at the Lincoln Theatre, who’d also attended Marion’s Christmas parade Friday evening. “They couldn’t believe a town our size had such a parade,” he reported.
Councilman Larry Carter told of a similar conversation with a woman applying to E&H’s School of Health Sciences. She’d watched the parade and was captivated by the town, telling Carter she hoped to be accepted by E&H and able to live in Marion for three years.
Of the downtown’s Christmas celebration Thursday, Merry Marion, Helms said people told him the town could serve as the setting for a Hallmark holiday movie. Again, the mayor pointed to the necessity of businesses, government, and people working together.
While he complimented activities, Helms also looked to the future, saying, “There’s always opportunities to do better next year.”
Helms brings an elected leader’s presence to any number of community events. On a chilly November Sunday, he was at the Henderson School of Appalachian Arts encouraging participants in a Raku pottery firing. In past years, he annually took part in March of Dimes Walk for Babies and visited with teams at the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life. Visitors to Marion’s farmers market regularly find the mayor there and willing to talk.
Standing for Democracy
Then, there’s the VFW and the veterans and patriotic programs that are near and dear to Helms’ heart.
Each VML president selects a platform for his year of service. A hallmark of Helms’ service in Marion is his commitment to the community’s veterans and promoting patriotic events to recognize their contributions and encourage others to follow their lead in giving back.
In his first address to the VML members as their president, Helms extended his message farther, challenging Virginia’s local municipal leaders to unite in a call to patriotism and service motivated by its spirit.
Reminding the leaders that they are “the most directly accessible elected officials our fellow citizens can get a hold of,“ he charged them “not to wait for another terrible tragedy to strike, but for each of us to strike out, to find ways to come together, like we have so many times throughout our country’s history, and be Americans first! Not politician versus citizen, party versus party, small town versus metropolitan city, but Americans. Let’s find ways to come together as patriots, as proud Americans….”
“And let’s resolve to lead our communities with that awesome honor and responsibility, pulling together while allowing the exchange of ideas through civil discourse, but with the ultimate goal of serving those who voted us in office…. Join me… to recommit our service to the very people we serve, to bring them the very best government we are able, and to leave office knowing we have not left a shattered, divided commonwealth, but one much stronger because of the common fabrics we weave. Let us serve with the fervor of patriotism. Let us serve.”
Helms’ belief in democracy and the voice of each citizen is carried out week after week in the town council’s meetings during which he always opens the floor to citizens to bring their concerns before the leaders.
He does the same for council members when issues are debated.
However, Gates noted that the mayor expects discussions to remain civil and without personal agendas. Still, the vice mayor said, Helms “let’s everybody have their say” but is always respectful of others’ feelings. “That’s a good indicator of his leadership,” Gates said.
Town Attorney Mark Fenyk observed that the leaders of many towns take part in training sessions of how to work together. “Marion doesn’t have that problem,” he said.
Helms reflected, “We disagree but when we walk out the door, it’s behind us.”
Continuing to Serve
Monday’s ceremony was brief, but Gates said it was fitting. He explained that it came up in discussions that for Helms’ lifetime of service he hadn’t been honored in such a way.
As for the mayor, he returned to his seat and the council went about the public’s business, addressing matters of police business, water line repairs, small business loans, and future development.
Marion’s elected leaders served the community’s citizens.