Marion shows gratitude for lifelong leader

In his first address to the VML members as their president, Helms extended his message farther, challenging Virginia’s local municipal leaders to unite in a call to patriotism and service motivated by its spirit.

Reminding the leaders that they are “the most directly accessible elected officials our fellow citizens can get a hold of,“ he charged them “not to wait for another terrible tragedy to strike, but for each of us to strike out, to find ways to come together, like we have so many times throughout our country’s history, and be Americans first! Not politician versus citizen, party versus party, small town versus metropolitan city, but Americans. Let’s find ways to come together as patriots, as proud Americans….”

“And let’s resolve to lead our communities with that awesome honor and responsibility, pulling together while allowing the exchange of ideas through civil discourse, but with the ultimate goal of serving those who voted us in office…. Join me… to recommit our service to the very people we serve, to bring them the very best government we are able, and to leave office knowing we have not left a shattered, divided commonwealth, but one much stronger because of the common fabrics we weave. Let us serve with the fervor of patriotism. Let us serve.”