Speedwell man accused of possessing drugs, stolen property

A Speedwell man was charged with two felonies and traffic violations on Tuesday after a deputy noticed the truck he was driving didn’t have a state inspection, police said.

James Monroe Rudisill Sr., 57, was also wanted in Nebraska on a failing to appear accusation, according to the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office.

In a press release, police said Rudisill was arrested after a deputy saw him driving a Chevrolet S10 pickup without an inspection on Old Bank Road.

The deputy traveled to the end of Old Bank Road and turned onto Grayson Turnpike to intercept the truck.

“When he arrived at the intersection of Grayson Turnpike and Saint Peters Road he observed the vehicle parked halfway in the U.S. Post Office parking lot and the entrance of a driveway with James Monroe Rudisill Sr. exiting the vehicle and walking toward an opened garage door,” the release said.

Police said Rudisill first claimed he wasn’t driving but changed his story and said he was going to sell the truck to a man at the residence.

Rudisill didn’t have a driver’s license but provided his Social Security number, which showed he was wanted in Nebraska, police said. A check revealed the truck’s license plate had been reported stolen from a Mercury.