SWCC employee tests positive for Coronavirus

CEDAR BLUFF, VA — A Southwest Virginia Community College employee has recently tested positive for COVID-19. Agency leadership is working with local and regional health departments to facilitate identifying individuals that may have been in direct contact with this employee. The employee is currently in isolation as advised by the Virginia Department of Health (VDH).
VDH representatives are contacting those Southwest employees and individuals from the community who attended the Advising Event on Saturday, August 22 who need to be assessed as possible contacts. VDH will make individual recommendations at that time. We ask that all individuals thus contacted respond promptly and be fully compliant with health department recommendations.
Actions taken by the college as a result of the exposure include communication with the local and regional health departments in addition to cleaning and disinfecting of pertinent areas, including restrooms and shared spaces.
The safety of our students, faculty, staff, and guests is a top priority for Southwest Virginia Community College. We are monitoring the COVID-19 situation closely and taking additional measures to provide a safe and clean campus. For more information, visit sw.edu/covid19.
