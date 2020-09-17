Tazewell admitted to Main Street Program

“Using local resources and initiatives, Virginia Main Street helps communities develop strategies to stimulate long-term economic growth in downtowns across the Commonwealth. We look forward to seeing how these four communities take advantage of their new Main Street designation,” Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball said in the release.

Located in Southwest Virginia along the Clinch River, the town of Tazewell is embracing its natural and cultural resources to help reposition its economy. The town is a popular destination for motorcyclists—even without direct interstate access—thanks to the “Back of the Dragon” route with 32 miles of road with over 300 curves. Tazewell is also listed on the National and Virginia landmark registers because it contains historic resources, distinct pre-1900 architectural styles, and the Hometown of the Clinch regional eco-tourism initiative. The Tazewell Today 501(c)3 nonprofit has goals to leverage its unique position to increase retail traffic, restaurant activity, and attract lodgers through developing its downtown.